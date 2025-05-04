‘Sparkle and Shine’ wallpaper collection transforms walls into storybook portals

Even the most vibrant scenes—think cosmic odysseys or enchanted forests—are never visually overwhelming. There’s an intentional calmness in every design choice. “We marry energetic motifs with soothing background hues and generous negative space to avoid overstimulation,” they add. “This balance fosters focus, relaxation, and imaginative play in equal measure.”

And while the visual storytelling is undeniably enchanting, the commitment to sustainability and safety runs just as deep. The collection is printed on FSC-certified, non-toxic paper, using water-based inks free from VOCs or harmful chemicals—a reflection of Life n Colors’ ethos to create décor that is as responsible as it is beautiful. “It reflects our commitment to children’s health and to the planet,” they affirm.

Each wallpaper begins as a hand-sketched storyboard, inspired by themes that resonate across generations—galactic dreams, forest adventures, or animal friends embarking on curious quests. Collaborating with illustrators who specialise in fairy-tale, space, and nature motifs, the brand brings together diverse artistic voices to create a collection that feels handcrafted, harmonious, and high design all at once.

“We sketch, refine, print prototypes, test them in real rooms—it’s all hands-on,” they explain. “Only when a design brings a space to life do we know it’s ready.”

So whether you’re designing a nursery that whispers of woodland magic, or a playroom that roars with rocket fuel and imagination, the Sparkle and Shine collection offers more than just wallpaper—it offers an invitation to dream bigger, live brighter, and wrap every wall in wonder.

Prices: INR 5,655/ 3sq meter onwards. Available online.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain