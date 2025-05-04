‘Sparkle and Shine’ wallpaper collection transforms walls into storybook portals

There are walls, and then there are story portals—magical backdrops to dreams, daydreams, and adventures that unfold in real time. With the launch of their latest wallpaper collection, Sparkle and Shine, Life n Colors invites you to rethink the very canvas of your child’s room—not as a boundary, but as a beginning.
Infused with bold, narrative-driven motifs and paired with soft, complementary patterns, the collection strikes that rare balance between design and imagination, creating immersive environments that feel both playful and poised. “At Life n Colors, we’ve always believed a child’s imagination knows no bounds—whether they’re stargazing at constellations, chasing fairies in enchanted forests, or befriending playful animals,” say co-founders Apourva and Ashutosh Pandey. “We set out to turn walls into storybook portals, inviting little ones to step into worlds crafted from their fondest daydreams.”
And that’s exactly what they’ve done. From galaxies where astronauts float weightlessly above rocket trails, to enchanted meadows where unicorns prance through twilight, every print is a chapter pulled from the pages of childhood itself—rich in detail, layered in sentiment, and thoughtfully designed for real homes.
What sets Sparkle and Shine apart isn’t just its aesthetic—it’s the curated cohesion behind the magic. “We begin with a unifying color palette that threads through every design,” they explain. “From there, bold motifs and gentle accents are developed hand-in-hand, ensuring each wallpaper can stand alone or blend seamlessly.” It’s this careful pairing of hero patterns with subtle, textural companions that creates harmony across the room, offering parents and designers a beautifully balanced way to build spaces that feel considered, complete, and creatively charged.
One of the collection’s standout ideas is its mix-and-match philosophy—a concept born from a desire to make high design more accessible. A bold feature wall might carry the tale of a dragon soaring through twilight skies, while surrounding walls echo its mood with whisper-soft patterns. “This dynamic layering creates depth and interest,” they share, “transforming each corner into part of an unfolding narrative.”
But beyond the charm and storytelling lies a deeper intent: emotional resonance. From the gently muted neutrals to the carefully calibrated pastels, each hue is chosen with feeling in mind. “Colour selection is both art and science,” say the co-founders. “Soft pastels evoke serenity, vibrant primaries ignite excitement, and muted neutrals provide grounding balance. Every palette is tested in real-room mockups to ensure it nurtures joy, warmth, and equilibrium in a child’s space.”
Even the most vibrant scenes—think cosmic odysseys or enchanted forests—are never visually overwhelming. There’s an intentional calmness in every design choice. “We marry energetic motifs with soothing background hues and generous negative space to avoid overstimulation,” they add. “This balance fosters focus, relaxation, and imaginative play in equal measure.”
And while the visual storytelling is undeniably enchanting, the commitment to sustainability and safety runs just as deep. The collection is printed on FSC-certified, non-toxic paper, using water-based inks free from VOCs or harmful chemicals—a reflection of Life n Colors’ ethos to create décor that is as responsible as it is beautiful. “It reflects our commitment to children’s health and to the planet,” they affirm.
Each wallpaper begins as a hand-sketched storyboard, inspired by themes that resonate across generations—galactic dreams, forest adventures, or animal friends embarking on curious quests. Collaborating with illustrators who specialise in fairy-tale, space, and nature motifs, the brand brings together diverse artistic voices to create a collection that feels handcrafted, harmonious, and high design all at once.
“We sketch, refine, print prototypes, test them in real rooms—it’s all hands-on,” they explain. “Only when a design brings a space to life do we know it’s ready.”
So whether you’re designing a nursery that whispers of woodland magic, or a playroom that roars with rocket fuel and imagination, the Sparkle and Shine collection offers more than just wallpaper—it offers an invitation to dream bigger, live brighter, and wrap every wall in wonder.
Prices: INR 5,655/ 3sq meter onwards. Available online.
