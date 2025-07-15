Rumi Utsav: Handcrafted wooden gifting trays inspired by poetry and celebration

Arushi Kathuria, founder of Pink Knots, was inspired by soulful poetry and joyous celebration. “The name embodies gifting as a heartfelt ritual—where every tray becomes a vessel of stories, emotions, and festive spirit,” she shares.

Spring has played a major role in shaping the visual and emotional language of the collection. Arushi says, “Spring is a season of renewal, hope, and blossoming beauty, which perfectly aligns with the themes of gifting and celebration. The collection’s floral motifs, gentle colour palettes, and light wooden textures reflect the freshness and optimism of springtime. Emotionally, it invites recipients to experience a sense of new beginnings and warmth, making each tray a symbol of life’s joyful moments.”

She sees the trays being used beyond the festive or wedding season. “They can be used as elegant serving trays, organisers for home or office, decorative pieces, or personalised gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, and special milestones,” she explains.

Each tray is handcrafted from premium wood by skilled rural artisans in North India. From carving to painting and polishing, every piece is unique and detailed. “The floral designs are inspired by nature and rendered with delicate care, offering a blend of durability and artistry,” adds Arushi.

Prices start at Rs 250. Available online.

