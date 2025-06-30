Bring the zoo home with Chitrakaari’s hand-painted wallpaper collection

Featuring graceful giraffes, gentle elephants, cuddly bears, playful squirrels, majestic lions, and swimming dolphins, Zoo-tiful Chaos unfolds across enchanting designs. Some designs are dreamy and lifelike—painting scenes of misty forests, hidden trails and magical lakes—while others are light-hearted and whimsical, bringing together friendly creatures in imagined settings. The colours draw from nature— greens, browns and blues, lending a quiet warmth to each scene, while the animals are painted in soft, earthy tones that make them feel gentle, familiar and full of personality.

“The journey of each design in the collection began with hours of observing real-life animal imagery—studying their postures, expressions, and movements. Based on the child’s age, the animals’ features and colours were then thoughtfully tuned—sometimes whimsical and playful, other times more natural—to foster a meaningful connection,” says Surbhi.

These references are meticulously translated into hand-drawn sketches and rendered in delicate watercolours. “The artworks are then digitally refined. Once refined, the designs are printed on textured feathered paper, adding a tactile quality that deepens their visual richness,” she shares. This slow, intentional process reflects the artist’s sensitivity and attention to details, ensuring that each composition feels both authentic and emotionally resonant.

While Zoo-tiful Chaos was imagined with children’s bedrooms and play areas at its heart—its appeal extends far beyond. The more layered, immersive designs, depicting misty forests, wandering animals, and expansive landscapes lend themselves beautifully to informal dens, casual lounges, teenage bedrooms, home libraries, and even powder bathrooms.

What sets this collection apart is its seamless blend of whimsy and authenticity. Every animal, forest scene, tells a story that sparks a child’s imagination. It’s not just wallpaper; it’s a gateway to playful adventures and quiet moments of wonder.

Price on request. Available online.

