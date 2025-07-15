This sculptural light brings the grace of water lilies into your home

Each “leaf” is crafted from sustainable, natural materials such as handmade paper and bamboo fibre, delicately textured to diffuse light with warmth and intimacy. When lit, the structure evokes the gentle bloom of lilies at dusk—inviting a sense of serenity into any space it inhabits.

“The inspiration for Victoria Lily is the beauty of water lilies. Viewed from below the water’s surface, they seem ethereal and eternal. This piece also reflects Oorjaa’s environmental concerns—drawing attention to how plastic waste and ocean pollution threaten marine ecosystems,” says Jenny Pinto, founder, Oorjaa. The company has its origins as a papermaking and lighting design studio. Rooted in her belief in environmentally responsible design, she shaped Oorjaa into a deeply rooted, future-forward brand that explores the poetry of light using natural materials like paper, cork, concrete, and biomaterials. Jenny shares more about her latest creation:

“Our commitment to sustainability and the circular economy is reflected in our use of waste materials across all our work. This particular design is expertly handcrafted in-house from waste banana tree fiber. Our other materials include quarry waste and invasive species like lantana and water hyacinth,” she shares

Victoria Lily is ideal for residences, hospitality spaces, and contemporary corporate environments. It’s designed for those who value hand craftsmanship and natural materials.

Price on request. Available online.

Email: manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress