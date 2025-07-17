This new experiential home décor studio brings bespoke interiors to life

In an era where design is personal and homes are stories waiting to be told, Life n Colors is turning walls into whispers of inspiration. The brand’s newest chapter is nothing short of transformative: the launch of its first-ever experiential centre in Gurugram, a vibrant space that brings Life n Colors’ design philosophy into the real world. Here, textures, patterns, and centuries of artistic influence are not just admired — they’re touched, felt, and reimagined into the fabric of modern Indian homes.

A new era of home décor begins with Gurugram’s first experiential design studio

Designed by the brand’s co-founder, Apourva, this 800 sq. ft. space rewrites the rulebook of home décor retail. Forget the sterile aisles and endless racks — this is a place where design lives, breathes, and feels like home. Staying true to the brand’s ethos — design that feels, not just functions — the centre is thoughtfully curated with immersive lifestyle zones showcasing wallpapers, wall art, fabric lamps, table linen, curtains, and more.

“We’ve always believed that design is deeply personal — it should reflect who you are, not just what’s trending. This space is about helping people curate, not just decorate,” says Apourva. “Every product here has been designed to offer visual harmony and emotional resonance within a home.”