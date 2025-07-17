This new experiential home décor studio brings bespoke interiors to life

In an era where design is personal and homes are stories waiting to be told, Life n Colors is turning walls into whispers of inspiration. The brand’s newest chapter is nothing short of transformative: the launch of its first-ever experiential centre in Gurugram, a vibrant space that brings Life n Colors’ design philosophy into the real world. Here, textures, patterns, and centuries of artistic influence are not just admired — they’re touched, felt, and reimagined into the fabric of modern Indian homes.
Designed by the brand’s co-founder, Apourva, this 800 sq. ft. space rewrites the rulebook of home décor retail. Forget the sterile aisles and endless racks — this is a place where design lives, breathes, and feels like home. Staying true to the brand’s ethos — design that feels, not just functions — the centre is thoughtfully curated with immersive lifestyle zones showcasing wallpapers, wall art, fabric lamps, table linen, curtains, and more.
“We’ve always believed that design is deeply personal — it should reflect who you are, not just what’s trending. This space is about helping people curate, not just decorate,” says Apourva. “Every product here has been designed to offer visual harmony and emotional resonance within a home.”
For over a decade, the brand has carved its niche by blending traditional Indian and global art forms with contemporary design. From Persian tilework and Baroque gold flourishes to Chinese minimalism, Japanese ink art, and Latin folk motifs, the brand’s collections are an ever-evolving dialogue between past and present. Indian influences remain at the core — think Warli-inspired prints, or the regal Maharaja Maharani Canopy, a ceiling installation that reinterprets Mughal and Rajput architecture in an utterly modern format.
The experiential centre becomes a stage for these inspirations to play out in real-time — layered, tactile, and emotionally engaging.
Earlier this year, the brand made waves with the launch of Amazora, a wallpaper collection that expands beyond Indian heritage to embrace a global palette. With experimental finishes like sand-wash textures, soft-touch mattes, and layered metallics, it continues to push the boundaries of tactile design and cross-cultural storytelling.
“We’ve seen a clear shift in how Indian consumers engage with their living spaces — they’re design-aware, digitally inspired, and looking for cohesive yet customisable solutions,” says Ashutosh Pandey, co-founder. “Our experiential centre is a response to that — a physical manifestation of what Life n Colors has always stood for: making design approachable, sustainable, layered, and truly personal.”
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain