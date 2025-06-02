Scandinavian Edit encapsulates the charm of straight lines, natural wood patterns and minimalism

Have you ever caught yourself completely smitten by the quiet charm of wooden décor? There’s something timeless about it, the way it exudes warmth and elegance, while whispering stories of forests, age-old craftsmanship, and a life close to nature. It feels both grounded and luxurious, rustic yet refined. With Nix Woods, we return to where it all began, a celebration of solid wood in its purest form. In a world of over-polished finishes and engineered substitutes, this homegrown label dares to slow down, embracing the natural grains and raw textures of real wood, each piece carrying the fingerprint of nature itself. Their latest collection, the Scandinavian Edit, is all about minimalism and elegance.
The designer Devangana Kumar shares the inspiration behind the Scandinavian Edit, saying, “Straight lines, natural wood patterns, and minimalism define our selection of functional products that resonate with modern design sensibilities.” With an artistic language rooted in simplicity, the collection embraces earthy hues, warm tones, and subtle elements of nature to infuse life into workspaces and living areas.
“Take our linear tube lights, for instance, they’re our warm, nature-inspired reinterpretation of the traditional Indian tube light,” she explains. “Or the magnetic knife block, which brings a rustic appeal into the kitchen with its organic wood grains and ring patterns, details that are rarely celebrated in today’s overprocessed woodwork.” For her, it’s about transforming the everyday into the extraordinary, pieces that spark conversations while staying rooted in craft and calm.
Talking about the materials used in the collection, Devangana shares, “We work with a range of hard and soft solid woods like teak, rosewood, and pine. Cane (rattan) is thoughtfully woven into many of our design elements, while natural fabrics like cotton, jute, and linen are used for our lampshades.”
Crafted with a balance of utility and beauty, the range includes aesthetically refined lighting, from pendants and hanging lights to floor and table lamps, kitchen accessories such as trays, magnetic knife holders, and chopping boards, bathroom accents like towel racks and hooks, and home essentials including clocks, incense holders, and tea-light stands.
