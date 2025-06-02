What is potpourri and how it became a home essential

Potpourri is a fragrant blend of dried flowers, herbs, spices, and essential oils, often placed in decorative bowls or sachets to naturally scent a space. The word ‘potpourri’ originates from the French term pot-pourri, which literally means ‘rotten pot’ — a nod to the original method of slowly fermenting moist plant materials to release their aroma. Over time, the process evolved into the more pleasant and artful practice we know today.

Historically, potpourri was used in 17th-century Europe, especially in France and England, as a way to mask the unpleasant smells of indoor living. Homes lacked modern ventilation, and potpourri provided a natural and elegant solution to purify the air. In Victorian times, it became a fashionable staple in drawing rooms and wardrobes, blending function with beauty. The mixture was often kept in intricately designed porcelain or ceramic jars, adding aesthetic value to its sensory appeal.

The modern revival of potpourri

With the rise of industrialisation and the later advent of synthetic air fresheners in the 20th century, potpourri lost some popularity. However, its comeback in recent decades aligns with a growing cultural shift toward natural living, sustainability, and holistic wellness. Unlike chemical sprays, potpourri offers a gentle, non-toxic way to freshen a home — making it a favourite among those seeking eco-friendly alternatives.

Today, potpourri is not just about scent; it's also a form of decor. Artisanal and handmade versions often incorporate seasonal ingredients — cinnamon and orange in winter, lavender and rose in spring — creating both visual and aromatic harmony in a space. It can be used in bowls, sachets for drawers, or even as part of a table centerpiece.

Its blend of beauty, tradition, and function has earned potpourri a place in modern interiors. As more people prioritise wellness and sensory comfort at home, potpourri has once again become an essential — a simple luxury that connects the past to the present through scent and style.