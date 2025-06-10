Opulin launches Rometti vase collection blending Italian craft with modern design

The right vessel can be as impactful as the arrangement inside it—or even stunning on its own. This is especially true of Opulin’s newly launched Rometti vase collection, a carefully curated assortment that balances hand-blown elegance with delightfully eccentric designs. Whether your style leans towards minimalist or maximalist, there’s a vessel here to complement your aesthetic.
Dhara Shroff of Opulin shares that the Rometti collection is deeply inspired by “a blend of art, craftsmanship, and avant-garde design, rooted in Italian heritage.” Founded in 1927, Rometti Ceramics has a storied history of merging traditional Umbrian ceramic artistry with contemporary expression. “Their designs often reflect elements from Cubism, Surrealism, and Futurism, influenced by collaborations with renowned artists like Gio Ponti, Jean-Christophe Clair, and Ambrogio Pozzi,” Dhara explains.
What makes these vases truly special is the unique use of materials. “The brand uses local Umbrian clay, known for its purity and durability, ensuring a smooth yet sturdy base for their pieces,” says Dhara. Some designs feature delicate porcelain for a refined aesthetic, while others utilise textured stoneware for added robustness and tactility.
This collection is designed with versatility in mind. “Yes, the Rometti collection works beautifully in both minimalist and maximalist interior styles due to its balance of clean forms and bold artistic expression,” Dhara notes. The fusion of heritage techniques with avant-garde creativity allows these vases to elevate serene, understated spaces as well as dynamic, expressive environments.
Opulin maintains the brand’s legacy by “upholding artisanal craftsmanship through the use of locally sourced materials and a commitment to design innovation,” Dhara adds. The collection’s bold, contemporary designs seamlessly fit into any decor while celebrating Italy’s rich artistic heritage.
This collection is an invitation for you to bring home a piece of timeless artistry—whether to showcase fresh blooms or simply as a striking statement on its own.
Price on request. Available online.
