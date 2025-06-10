Opulin launches Rometti vase collection blending Italian craft with modern design

What makes these vases truly special is the unique use of materials. “The brand uses local Umbrian clay, known for its purity and durability, ensuring a smooth yet sturdy base for their pieces,” says Dhara. Some designs feature delicate porcelain for a refined aesthetic, while others utilise textured stoneware for added robustness and tactility.

This collection is designed with versatility in mind. “Yes, the Rometti collection works beautifully in both minimalist and maximalist interior styles due to its balance of clean forms and bold artistic expression,” Dhara notes. The fusion of heritage techniques with avant-garde creativity allows these vases to elevate serene, understated spaces as well as dynamic, expressive environments.

Opulin maintains the brand’s legacy by “upholding artisanal craftsmanship through the use of locally sourced materials and a commitment to design innovation,” Dhara adds. The collection’s bold, contemporary designs seamlessly fit into any decor while celebrating Italy’s rich artistic heritage.

This collection is an invitation for you to bring home a piece of timeless artistry—whether to showcase fresh blooms or simply as a striking statement on its own.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com