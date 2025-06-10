This collection redefines the modern chair through timeless design and craft

This philosophy is reflected in every piece. The Tatami Chair offers earthen repose with its naturally grounded seating posture, perfectly suited to meditative moments or intimate gatherings. Its low-profile silhouette complements minimalist aesthetics and small-space living. Meanwhile, the Scholar Chair speaks to academia and refined office settings, crafted for those who value clean lines and craftsmanship.

The Ravello Chair balances durability with versatility, ideal for compact dining spaces or formal rooms, while Onda captivates with sinuous curves designed for ergonomic indulgence. “Onda invites the user to sink in, slow down and embrace comfort in its most indulgent form,” Ankit notes. For strength and structure, Brut stands firm—its rigid silhouette fashioned from engineered hardwood commands attention while exuding balance and restraint.

Melt brings fluidity to refined living rooms and reading nooks alike, draped in tactile fabric over plush cushioning and sculpted wood. The Halo Chair radiates luxury through its champagne-toned backrest and vibrant, sumptuous fabrics, promising a sensory experience of pure opulence. And for dynamic comfort, the Alexa Chair’s discreet 360° swivel base moves with you, “mirroring your course” whether in conversation or quiet reflection.

Creative director Vrinda Kumari emphasises Forma’s evolving nature, “We believe design must remain attuned to the quiet shifts in how we live, what we seek, and how we feel. As we deepen our inquiry into human emotion and desire, from the need for stillness and solitude to the longing for connection and beauty, new forms will naturally emerge.”

In Forma, AE Living presents a collection where every curve and line carries meaning, where no element is wrought without purpose. Drawing inspiration from nature, craft, and timeless architecture, Forma fashions chairs of noble character and enduring spirit. It is a quiet declaration that true form endures—and in its purest state, it speaks.

Price on request. Available online.

