Air conditioner vs. fan: Should you keep running both together?

While there is no correct or incorrect way to answer this question, it is pertinent to know that both may be running together, depending on their purpose. To achieve a better heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, you might run the air conditioners and fans together in the same room. However doing so, has its own pros and cons.

Improved air circulation

Coming from the scorching sun, you often switch on the air-conditioner, the first thing you do, when you enter home. However, after a while you start noticing cool and hot spots across the room or the house. This is due to uneven cooling. While the distance nearer to the air-conditioner cools faster, the area further away takes time to cool, thus creating the hot spot instead. Now, to remember this isn’t a hot spot in its literal term, but just a spot of room temperature created when the air-conditioner cooling doesn’t reach it. The temperature is hot or room temperature as compared to the cooler temperature spots of the air-conditioner that is why it is called a hot spot. So, to do away with these hot spots and distribute the cold air from the air-conditioner evenly, you may run the fan.

Betters air quality

Apart from having cold air, it is also important to constantly look for ways to improve the air quality. If you have a high-end air purifier, air filter or simple a fan, switch it on while the air conditioner is running so that the quality of the air is improved.

Instant cooling

With both the air-conditioner and the fans running together, the room gets cooler fast. Moreover, even after both of them are switched off, the room stays cold for a long time.