Air conditioner vs. fan: Should you keep running both together?

Do you often come home and switch on both your air-conditioner and fan and slump on your bed to relax? Ever wondered if this is a practice that should be followed at all? Like everything, it has its advantages and disadvantages. Here’s a quick look at what’s the best practice that you can undertake.
While there is no correct or incorrect way to answer this question, it is pertinent to know that both may be running together, depending on their purpose. To achieve a better heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, you might run the air conditioners and fans together in the same room. However doing so, has its own pros and cons.
Improved air circulation
Coming from the scorching sun, you often switch on the air-conditioner, the first thing you do, when you enter home. However, after a while you start noticing cool and hot spots across the room or the house. This is due to uneven cooling. While the distance nearer to the air-conditioner cools faster, the area further away takes time to cool, thus creating the hot spot instead. Now, to remember this isn’t a hot spot in its literal term, but just a spot of room temperature created when the air-conditioner cooling doesn’t reach it. The temperature is hot or room temperature as compared to the cooler temperature spots of the air-conditioner that is why it is called a hot spot. So, to do away with these hot spots and distribute the cold air from the air-conditioner evenly, you may run the fan.
Betters air quality
Apart from having cold air, it is also important to constantly look for ways to improve the air quality. If you have a high-end air purifier, air filter or simple a fan, switch it on while the air conditioner is running so that the quality of the air is improved.
Instant cooling
With both the air-conditioner and the fans running together, the room gets cooler fast. Moreover, even after both of them are switched off, the room stays cold for a long time.
High power usage
Be prepared to see an enormous electricity bill when you keep both the electronics switched on at the same time. In fact, if the fan has a motor of older-make, chances are that it will draw more electricity. But if it’s a recent purchase with modern motors, then it might save up on your electricity charges.
Higher humidity
Unknown to many, running the fan and air conditioner together increases humidity to a certain level. Technically, what happens is, when you have just switched on the air-conditioner and it is taking time to cool its surroundings, but the fan is offering instant cooling, the moisture on the evaporator coils is blown back to the room, which increases humidity.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.