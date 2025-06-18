Beruru’s new outdoor chair collection brings garden luxury home

A fresh take on summer garden style, the collection invites nature to mingle with thoughtful design. The newly introduced trio of timeless seating embodies quiet luxury and conscious craftsmanship.

Crafted from teak wood and synthetic rattan, the chairs are designed to withstand semi-outdoor settings—verandahs, patios, and sunlit courtyards—spaces where life moves a little more slowly.

Radeesh Shetty, founder of Beruru, takes us through the collection. “Our design ethos is rooted in nature. This collection captures the essence of summer gardens —airy, organic, and serene, crafted for spaces that enhance both the indoors and outdoors,” he shares.

Striking the balance between timeless design and practical durability for semi-outdoor settings, the brand brings together classic silhouettes with refined materials and sustainable design choices — designed to adapt while rooted in enduring principles and thoughtful details.

On why teak wood and synthetic rattan was chosen for the collection, Radeesh explains, “Teak wood resonates with Indian homes through its warm tones and rich texture, making it a favoured choice. Synthetic rattan ensures durability and versatility for both indoor and outdoor use, complementing an earthy aesthetic that harmonises effortlessly with natural surroundings.”

Beruru has a loyal customer following who embrace the outdoors, blending natural elements into their living spaces. “These pieces bring balance—offering enduring utility and style. With accessories like wall decor and cushions, they uplift their spaces, staying aligned with current design trends and becoming a seamless part of daily life,” he says.

The new launch is also a reflection of the brand’s broader commitment to sustainability and intentional living. “We have collaborated closely with artisan communities and are continually evolving our designs to bring thoughtful freshness to every collection,” adds Radeesh.

Price starts at Rs 8,000. Available in stores and online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

Telegram: https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress