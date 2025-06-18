Rabyana’s Summer 2025 Collection turns cushions into soulful design statements

“We wanted each design to tell a story—of where you’ve been, or where you dream of going,” says Abhaye Gupta, founder of Rabyana Design.

Highlights include the wild charm of Zesty Roar, the understated elegance of Timeless Majesty, and the bold geometry of Neon Stride. Made with premium fabrics like velvet and embroidered cotton, the cushions blend tactile richness with visual intrigue.

“Cushions are no longer just decorative—they’re emotive accents that bring joy and personality to everyday spaces,” adds Abhaye. This summer, let these cushions refresh your home with soft luxury and expressive design.

Price on request. Available online

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

Telegram: https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress