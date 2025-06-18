Rabyana’s Summer 2025 Collection turns cushions into soulful design statements
Rabyana’s Summer 2025 Collection turns cushions into soulful design statements

Drawing inspiration from nature, wildlife, and urban energy, Rabyana’s Summer 2025 Collection introduces a palette of lush textures, vibrant prints, and refined embroidery
Cushions are, in many cases, the afterthought of an interior scheme—but they can have a significant effect on the overall look of a room. With its Summer 2025 edit, Rabyana Design puts cushions front and center, reimagining them as bold, soulful statements of style and comfort.

Nature-inspired prints, urban energy, and luxe fabrics

Drawing inspiration from nature, wildlife, and urban energy, this new collection introduces a palette of lush textures, vibrant prints, and refined embroidery. From the tropical cheer of Island Oasis to the quiet glamour of Ebony & Ivory, every piece is crafted to transform a space—one cushion at a time.

“We wanted each design to tell a story—of where you’ve been, or where you dream of going,” says Abhaye Gupta, founder of Rabyana Design.

Highlights include the wild charm of Zesty Roar, the understated elegance of Timeless Majesty, and the bold geometry of Neon Stride. Made with premium fabrics like velvet and embroidered cotton, the cushions blend tactile richness with visual intrigue.

“Cushions are no longer just decorative—they’re emotive accents that bring joy and personality to everyday spaces,” adds Abhaye. This summer, let these cushions refresh your home with soft luxury and expressive design.

