Wriver’s outdoor collection redefines open-air living

When the sun is shining and you have outdoor space, there are few things better than spending long, lazy days outside, soaking up the heat and dining in the open air. If you have the right outdoor furniture, that is. Because lounging outside can be as inviting as kicking back in a well-appointed living room—or as awkward as trying to get comfortable on a worn-out sleeper sofa.

Luxury outdoor furniture

Wriver, the luxury furniture brand known for its sculptural, design-forward indoor pieces, is now bringing its signature language of modern craftsmanship to the great outdoors. Their newest Outdoor Furniture Collection offers a seamless blend of style, strength, and serenity—bringing the same attention to detail and elegance to patios, balconies, and garden spaces as one would expect in a luxury living room.

“At Wriver, we’ve always viewed furniture as an extension of architecture and lifestyle,” says Sajal Lamba, Co-founder. “As contemporary living increasingly blurs the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces, we felt it was a natural progression to bring our design language into the outdoors.”