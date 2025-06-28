Celebrate summer with Firni’s new collection of soulful, story-driven furnishings

The collection captures summer’s spirit through radiant hues and organic details—whether it’s a breezy runner that transforms your dining table or cushions that invite you to sink in and stay a while. The materials are as comforting as they are contemporary, with finishes that reflect Firni’s signature approach: heritage-inspired, yet made for modern living.

And it’s this philosophy that defines the brand as more than just a home furnishing brand. Named after the beloved dessert shared during festive moments and intimate gatherings, Firni was created with a single idea in mind: that our homes should reflect not just our aesthetic, but our emotions, memories, and sense of belonging.