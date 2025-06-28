Celebrate summer with Firni’s new collection of soulful, story-driven furnishings

Firni’s Summer Collection has arrived—and it’s everything this season is meant to be: light, joyful, vibrant, and full of soul. With bold colours, tactile textures, and timeless design elements, this new range is a tribute to sunlit moments, shared meals, and spaces that feel effortlessly lived in. From artful lamp shades to plush cushions and handcrafted table linens, each piece in the collection has been thoughtfully designed to turn your home into a sanctuary of style and warmth.
The collection captures summer’s spirit through radiant hues and organic details—whether it’s a breezy runner that transforms your dining table or cushions that invite you to sink in and stay a while. The materials are as comforting as they are contemporary, with finishes that reflect Firni’s signature approach: heritage-inspired, yet made for modern living.
And it’s this philosophy that defines the brand as more than just a home furnishing brand. Named after the beloved dessert shared during festive moments and intimate gatherings, Firni was created with a single idea in mind: that our homes should reflect not just our aesthetic, but our emotions, memories, and sense of belonging.
“Our aim is to design pieces that don’t just look good—they feel like home,” says the team behind Firni. By blending textile innovation with storytelling, Firni’s products bring elegance into everyday rituals and comfort into every corner.
Whether you're layering textures in a reading nook or curating a table for a summer dinner with loved ones, the Summer Collection helps you create a space that’s not only beautiful, but deeply yours.
Prices start at INR 599.
Available online.
