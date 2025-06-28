Should you ditch your metal pans for silicone?

But while that squish charm looks cute on camera, it can come with a few quirks. Silicone doesn’t conduct heat as efficietntly as metal. So, while your bakes will cook through, you might not get those crisp edges or deep golden browning you’d expect from a mental tin. And because the pans are floppy, pouring batter into them can feel like a balancing act. Pro tip: place your silicone mold on a mental baking sheet before you fill it, it’ll save your countertops (and your patience)

Another thing to keep in mind: not all silicone is created equal. Cheap, thin moulds might tear or become sticky over time. Look for BPA-free, food-grade silicone that’s oven safe up to at least 220°C.

So, are silicone pans better? They’re a great adition to your bakeware collection, especially for soft bakes like muffins, loaf cakes or anything you want to freeze and reheat. But if you’re all about texture, crispiness and that golden finish, your trusty metal pans still deserve a front-row seat in the kitchen.

Final verdict: Instagram-worthy and super handy, but not a total replacement. Know what to bake — and when to switch.