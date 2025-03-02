MuseMART unveils artistic Chairs Collection

MuseMART, a product design studio known for innovation and artistic exploration, has unveiled its Chairs Collection, an intriguing narrative in form.
This extraordinary collection transcends conventional furniture design by transforming everyday seating into masterful works of art. The collection showcases five distinct chairs that blend artistic vision with functional design, featuring signature elements like floating structures, cane screens, and minimalist metal frames that challenge traditional seating aesthetics.
Huzefa Rangwala and Jasem Pirani, founders, MuseMART, throw more light on the collection.
“Chairs, often overlooked as simple functional objects, are the silent storytellers of our spaces. They cradle us in moments of rest, anchor us in deep conversations, and frame the ambience of the rooms we inhabit. But chairs are more than just furniture; they are canvases for creative expression,” shares Huzefa.
So what happens when design is liberated from convention and imbued with artistry? The answer lies in this extraordinary collection, each a masterpiece of craftsmanship and imagination. “These chairs are designed to inspire, provoke thought, and captivate the senses. In this collection, seating becomes a celebration of individuality, a testament to the beauty of the unexpected,” shares Jasem.
The brand resists the pull of passing fads, instead favouring a purist approach that prioritises creativity and authenticity. “These chairs are designed not just to captivate the eye but to stir the imagination,” says Huzefa.
The Cane Crush, for instance, is a retreat within a room. Combining a lounge chair and a pouffe, this piece transforms the simple act of sitting into an experience of quiet luxury. The design’s standout feature is its cane screen, which acts as a gentle cocoon perfect for introspective moments or curling up with a book.
The Éclair is an ode to versatility, proving that a single design can carry the spirit of multiple spaces. Available as an armchair, chair, or pouffe, the Éclair effortlessly adapts to its surroundings.
With its bold geometry and understated elegance, the Klem Chair blurs the line between art and design. Its dual “floating” structures, connected by a single bowtie detail, create a visual interplay that is as captivating as it is innovative. The Kingpin, on the other hand, takes simplicity and turns it into an art form. “The Kingpin doesn’t seek attention through embellishments; its strength lies in its honesty. Yet, beneath its simplicity lies a playful energy. The chair’s contours and proportions reflect a personality that is both grounded and fun, making it a delightful addition to spaces that value character and warmth,” says Huzefa.
The Eclipse Chair is, indeed, a conversation starter. Cloaked in an enigmatic black finish, the Eclipse exudes an air of mystery, drawing you closer to uncovering its secrets. This is not a chair that sits quietly in the corner—it commands attention, urging you to explore its interplay of form and function.
What unites this diverse collection is their ability to transcend utility. “These are not just objects to sit on but sculptural pieces that interact with their environment and their users. Each chair is a unique story waiting to unfold,” adds Huzefa.
Price on request. Available online.
