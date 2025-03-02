Sage Living’s An Ode To Epic is a tribute to the Mahabharata

Sage Living’s new collection — An Ode To Epic — is more than a series of decorative pieces; it is a keeper of tales and a whisperer of ancient lore. Each piece in the collection stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the Mahabharata, inviting viewers to journey into the epic’s depths.

Central to the collection is the use of intricate geometric patterns and symbolic motifs. These designs evoke significant moments and elements from the Mahabharata, such as the fateful game of Chaupad, which altered the course of the Pandavas’ destiny, and the celestial guidance of Krishna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

Keerthi Tummala, founder and creative director, Sage Living, sheds more light on the collection. “This unique collection serves as a bridge between generations, honouring the power of storytelling and its role in shaping Indian identity,” she says.

Sage Living believes that storytelling is at the heart of design, and this collection aims to reconnect younger audiences with the epic tales that may seem distant in today’s fast-paced world. “In bringing these ancient stories into contemporary living spaces, we seek to reignite the magic, ensuring that the timeless lessons of the Mahabharata continue to inspire, provoke thought, and foster connection for generations to come,” she explains.