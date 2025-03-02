Sage Living’s An Ode To Epic is a tribute to the Mahabharata

Sage Living’s new collection — An Ode To Epic — is more than a series of decorative pieces; it is a keeper of tales and a whisperer of ancient lore. Each piece in the collection stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the Mahabharata, inviting viewers to journey into the epic’s depths.
Central to the collection is the use of intricate geometric patterns and symbolic motifs. These designs evoke significant moments and elements from the Mahabharata, such as the fateful game of Chaupad, which altered the course of the Pandavas’ destiny, and the celestial guidance of Krishna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.
Keerthi Tummala, founder and creative director, Sage Living, sheds more light on the collection. “This unique collection serves as a bridge between generations, honouring the power of storytelling and its role in shaping Indian identity,” she says.
Sage Living believes that storytelling is at the heart of design, and this collection aims to reconnect younger audiences with the epic tales that may seem distant in today’s fast-paced world. “In bringing these ancient stories into contemporary living spaces, we seek to reignite the magic, ensuring that the timeless lessons of the Mahabharata continue to inspire, provoke thought, and foster connection for generations to come,” she explains.
The Astra Screen stands as the focal point of the collection. “On one side, a vibrant scene depicts Lord Krishna steering Arjuna’s chariot during the epic battle of Kurukshetra. This iconic moment from the Bhagavad Gita captures Krishna’s divine guidance and timeless wisdom. On the reverse, a geometric tapestry unfolds the game of Chaupar, illustrating the pivotal moment in the Mahabharata when the Pandavas lost their kingdom,” Keerthi elaborates.
The intricate patterns evoke the dice and game board, symbolising the delicate nature of fate and the profound consequences of choices. Hidden within the complex design is the number 18, subtly referencing the 18 chapters of the Gita and the 18 days of the great war, adding a layer of mystery and inviting further discovery.
The use of bronze in the collection is also significant as it pays homage to India’s ancient Bronze Age, known for its advanced metalworking skills. In addition to bronze, materials like obsidian rock crystal from the Dwarka coastline, Pietra Dura inlays, and gold gilding add depth to each piece. What lends the artwork a contemporary look are the patterns and delicate line drawings.
“The inclusion of obsidian rock crystal sourced from the Dwarka coastline, for instance, adds a direct geographical link to the epic’s ancient roots. Similarly, the use of traditional techniques deepens the connection between the collection and the epic’s cultural and geographical origins,” she adds.
Price starts at Rs 6,50,633. Available online.
