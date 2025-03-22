Peter D'Ascoli x Jaipur Rugs: The Gilded Age Collection blends European and Indian artistry

In the world of luxury home décor, few things match the timeless allure of a handcrafted rug. Jaipur Rugs, known for its mastery in creating artisanal floor coverings, has teamed up with designer Peter D’Ascoli to create something truly extraordinary. The result? The Gilded Age Collection —a captivating series of 32 rugs that effortlessly blend European and Indian artistic influences. With seven distinct categories, this collection draws on the opulence of history while embracing modern elegance.
The inspiration behind this collection is deeply rooted in the eclectic style of Madeleine Castaing, the legendary French interior designer, antique dealer, and collector. Peter reveals, “Her eclectic and timeless aesthetic influenced my early design sensibilities.” Known for her bold mixes of neoclassical motifs, playful chintz florals, and exotic animal patterns, Madeleine’s signature style served as a foundation for Peter’s vision.
Additionally, the Hollywood Regency era, with its glamourous interiors and lavish textures, further shaped the collection’s direction. Peter explains, “The collection is the fusion of Indian and European artistic legacies. The Belle Epoque series, in particular, draws from India’s centuries-old tradition of chintz — a woodblock-printed, glazed calico textile that became a sensation in Europe during the late 19th century. This collection draws directly from India’s centuries-old tradition of chintz… that became a European sensation.”
In this series, floral motifs originally rooted in Indian textile traditions are reinterpreted with bold silhouettes and dramatic tonal contrasts. The layering of intricate floral patterns recalls Mughal-era textiles, while the overall design reflects European decorative arts.
The Belle Epoque collection exemplifies this Indo-European fusion, where Indian motifs such as chintz florals retain their authenticity but are elevated with the sophistication of European design sensibilities. “Traditional Indian chintz often features bright, contrasting colours, while European adaptations leaned toward more muted, sophisticated palettes,” Peter notes. This balance creates a harmonious design that feels both timeless and contemporary.
Different periods and traditions
With 32 handcrafted rugs across seven categories, the collection embraces a variety of artistic influences. Each category draws from different periods and traditions, whether it’s the grandeur of the Belle Époque, the neoclassical elegance of Malmaison, or the wild appeal of Ocelot and Leopard motifs. Peter says, “Curating the Gilded Age collection required a meticulous approach, balancing historical influences with contemporary relevance.”
The result is a diverse range of rugs that tell stories through their intricate patterns and designs. From the lavish floral patterns of the Second Empire period in Eugenie to the reinterpretation of the paisley motif in Kashmir, each rug offers a unique narrative while maintaining a cohesive, timeless appeal.
“These handcrafted pieces transcend traditional floor coverings to become works of art. They offer visual depth and historical narratives that enrich a room’s character,” he adds.
The materials chosen for the collection add another layer of sophistication. The designer has used pure wool and wool-bamboo silk blends for durability and elegance. “Pure wool provides durability while offering a plush, inviting texture. Bamboo silk adds a subtle sheen, creating a refined contrast that enhances the detailed patterns.”
He has also incorporated traditional techniques such as hand-knotting and Gultarash carving, thereby honouring the craftsmanship of both Indian and European artisans while creating rugs that feel tactile, authentic, and timeless.
Price on request. Available online.
