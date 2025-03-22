Peter D'Ascoli x Jaipur Rugs: The Gilded Age Collection blends European and Indian artistry

In this series, floral motifs originally rooted in Indian textile traditions are reinterpreted with bold silhouettes and dramatic tonal contrasts. The layering of intricate floral patterns recalls Mughal-era textiles, while the overall design reflects European decorative arts.

The Belle Epoque collection exemplifies this Indo-European fusion, where Indian motifs such as chintz florals retain their authenticity but are elevated with the sophistication of European design sensibilities. “Traditional Indian chintz often features bright, contrasting colours, while European adaptations leaned toward more muted, sophisticated palettes,” Peter notes. This balance creates a harmonious design that feels both timeless and contemporary.

Different periods and traditions

With 32 handcrafted rugs across seven categories, the collection embraces a variety of artistic influences. Each category draws from different periods and traditions, whether it’s the grandeur of the Belle Époque, the neoclassical elegance of Malmaison, or the wild appeal of Ocelot and Leopard motifs. Peter says, “Curating the Gilded Age collection required a meticulous approach, balancing historical influences with contemporary relevance.”

The result is a diverse range of rugs that tell stories through their intricate patterns and designs. From the lavish floral patterns of the Second Empire period in Eugenie to the reinterpretation of the paisley motif in Kashmir, each rug offers a unique narrative while maintaining a cohesive, timeless appeal.

“These handcrafted pieces transcend traditional floor coverings to become works of art. They offer visual depth and historical narratives that enrich a room’s character,” he adds.

The materials chosen for the collection add another layer of sophistication. The designer has used pure wool and wool-bamboo silk blends for durability and elegance. “Pure wool provides durability while offering a plush, inviting texture. Bamboo silk adds a subtle sheen, creating a refined contrast that enhances the detailed patterns.”

He has also incorporated traditional techniques such as hand-knotting and Gultarash carving, thereby honouring the craftsmanship of both Indian and European artisans while creating rugs that feel tactile, authentic, and timeless.

