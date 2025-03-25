Say goodbye to sharp edges: Curved furniture takes over interiors

In the world of home décor, where sleek lines and geometric shapes have long been the hallmark of minimalism, a new trend is quietly sweeping through modern interiors—curved furniture. Once thought of as a distant design memory, curves are making a major comeback, adding a layer of warmth, softness, and organic elegance to minimalist spaces.

Embracing organic shapes

“Curved furniture invites interaction; it softens a space while making a bold statement. We see curves not as a trend, but as a return to human-centric, warm design,” says Natasha Jain, co-founder of Natelier by Bent Chair. This shift marks a departure from the sharp, rigid lines traditionally associated with minimalist design. Instead, furniture with fluid, sculptural shapes now anchors living spaces, offering a sense of comfort and elegance.

Natasha notes that the collection of curved sofas at Natelier, such as sculptural arc-shaped sectionals and plush velvet pieces in bold hues, embody this fluidity. “Our curved sofas are designed to echo a sense of effortless elegance. They create a natural rhythm that contrasts beautifully with minimalist settings, offering more than just function, but also an atmosphere of refined luxury,” she says.