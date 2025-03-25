Transform your space with one-of-a-kind stone masterpieces

Luxe Loft, the brainchild of Akarsh and Shreya Loomba, brings an innovative touch to the art of stone crafting. Based out of Delhi’s Sultanpur, the newly opened concept studio is a tribute to the timeless elegance of stone artistry, but with a distinct contemporary edge.

Unlike traditional stone-based art, Luxe Loft specialises in creating exclusive masterpieces from precious and semi-precious natural stones like jade and onyx. “Our expertise lies in offering unique, one-of-a-kind pieces. Each item we craft reflects the subtle differences in veining, patterns, and colours, which makes every work truly special,” says Akarsh Loomba, co-founder of Luxe Loft. These bespoke creations, ranging from figurines to large statement pieces, invite buyers into a world of artistry and exclusivity.

The journey of every Luxe Loft creation begins in the quarries where rare stones are mined with great care. Skilled artisans then refine these raw materials in the brand’s factories, transforming them into works of art. “Every piece we create is steeped in passion and perseverance. It’s not just about crafting something beautiful, but also about creating a story,” says Shreya Loomba, co-founder at Luxe Loft.