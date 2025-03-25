Transform your space with one-of-a-kind stone masterpieces
Luxe Loft, the brainchild of Akarsh and Shreya Loomba, brings an innovative touch to the art of stone crafting. Based out of Delhi’s Sultanpur, the newly opened concept studio is a tribute to the timeless elegance of stone artistry, but with a distinct contemporary edge.
Unlike traditional stone-based art, Luxe Loft specialises in creating exclusive masterpieces from precious and semi-precious natural stones like jade and onyx. “Our expertise lies in offering unique, one-of-a-kind pieces. Each item we craft reflects the subtle differences in veining, patterns, and colours, which makes every work truly special,” says Akarsh Loomba, co-founder of Luxe Loft. These bespoke creations, ranging from figurines to large statement pieces, invite buyers into a world of artistry and exclusivity.
The journey of every Luxe Loft creation begins in the quarries where rare stones are mined with great care. Skilled artisans then refine these raw materials in the brand’s factories, transforming them into works of art. “Every piece we create is steeped in passion and perseverance. It’s not just about crafting something beautiful, but also about creating a story,” says Shreya Loomba, co-founder at Luxe Loft.
One of the standout creations from their latest collection is Sacred Serenity, a magnificent sculpture of Kuan Yin, the Bodhisattva of Compassion. Carved from onyx, this piece captures her serene expression and flowing robes with incredible precision.
Another standout, the Elysian Glow fireplace, is designed from yellow onyx with floral motifs and ornate details, adding sophistication and warmth to any space. The brand also offers customisation options, allowing buyers to personalise the colour and patterns of this luxurious piece.
For those who appreciate cultural symbolism blended with modern design, the Trinity of Wisdom sculpture is a striking piece. Crafted from onyx, it features intricately carved elephants symbolising wisdom, strength, and prosperity. The natural veining and tonal variations of the stone add to its visual appeal, making it an exquisite focal point in any room.
While the new collection features larger sculptures, there are also smaller pieces like teddies, dogs, and onyx candle stands. These delightful items make perfect gifts for those who value superior craftsmanship and timeless design.
“We specialise in timeless designs that are tailored to each individual’s taste,” says Shreya. “Unlike many players in the industry, we prefer to focus on creating a few, carefully curated pieces rather than releasing collections every few months.”
Price on request. Available online.
