5 spring décor trends to refresh your home this season

The trend of blending nature with modernity continues to grow. “We’re seeing more pieces that combine the beauty of the outdoors with the clean lines of modern design,” adds Vivek. Expect to see organic textures like stone, wood, and metal coming together in new ways to create statement furniture pieces and décor items that feel both grounded and contemporary. This marriage of nature-inspired design with minimalist aesthetics allows you to create a home that feels in tune with the changing season, while remaining stylish and functional.

As we embrace the fresh, blossoming spirit of spring, these trends offer endless opportunities to transform your living spaces. Whether you’re drawn to the brightness of florals, the elegance of marble, or the balance of modern minimalism, this season’s décor is all about celebrating renewal, vibrancy, and timeless beauty.