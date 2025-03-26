5 spring décor trends to refresh your home this season

As the days get warmer and nature bursts into bloom, it's the perfect time to bring that seasonal freshness into your home. This spring, the focus is on vibrant colours, luxurious textures, and elements inspired by the natural world. We spoke with experts in the field of interior design to explore the trends that will refresh your space this season.
Floral fantasies take center stage
Floral patterns are having a moment, and nature is taking over in every corner of the home. "This spring, we’re seeing a huge resurgence of florals in both furniture and décor," says Vivek Agarwal, Co-Founder of Maanavi Homes. "Hand-painted floral motifs on wooden cabinets and upholstered statement sofas with floral patterns are perfect ways to bring the vibrancy of nature indoors." The trend is not just about adding beauty; it’s about adding life to your space. Whether it's delicate floral wallpaper or embroidered cushions, these elements inject charm and freshness into any room.
A sophisticated palette with complementary hues
If you're looking for a more refined take on spring, Natasha Jain, Co-Founder of Natelier by Bent Chair, suggests turning to vibrant yet sophisticated hues. "Our Spring Collection brings colours like rich emerald greens and muted neutral tones to the forefront. These tones, paired with intricate patterns and textures, evoke a sense of renewal and luxury," she says. Whether you choose deep greens to add depth or soft neutrals to create calm, this palette is designed to bring both energy and elegance to your home, striking the perfect balance for spring.
Bold florals and colourful accents
Spring is a season of vibrancy, and this year, it’s all about bold florals and eye-catching accents. Dhara Shroff of Opulin shares, "Spring décor trends are all about bold, seasonal florals and lively colours—think bright tulips, peonies, and daisies as focal points." These florals are enhanced by coluorful décor items like pastel vases and patterned ceramics. The playful combination of colours and textures creates a cheerful, rejuvenating atmosphere that’s perfect for welcoming the season.
Timeless marble and elegant garden décor
For those looking to take the seasonal renewal outdoors, garden décor is also getting a sophisticated upgrade this spring. Brijesh Bansal, founder of Stone Art, recommends planning ahead for your outdoor space with elegant marble sculptures and soothing water features. "The gentle sound of a flowing fountain paired with marble elements creates a serene ambiance that transforms any garden into a peaceful retreat," he explains. Whether you’re designing a cozy patio or a sprawling garden, these timeless pieces add a layer of sophistication and tranquility, perfect for those sunny spring afternoons.
Mixing nature with modern design
The trend of blending nature with modernity continues to grow. “We’re seeing more pieces that combine the beauty of the outdoors with the clean lines of modern design,” adds Vivek. Expect to see organic textures like stone, wood, and metal coming together in new ways to create statement furniture pieces and décor items that feel both grounded and contemporary. This marriage of nature-inspired design with minimalist aesthetics allows you to create a home that feels in tune with the changing season, while remaining stylish and functional.
As we embrace the fresh, blossoming spirit of spring, these trends offer endless opportunities to transform your living spaces. Whether you’re drawn to the brightness of florals, the elegance of marble, or the balance of modern minimalism, this season’s décor is all about celebrating renewal, vibrancy, and timeless beauty.