This kitchenware label launches a new collection inspired by the quiet beauty of wheat and rice fields

Indian kitchenware brand Rena, has launched its Linear Collection, a line of products inspired by the peaceful grandeur of rice and wheat fields. The collection, including tableware and kitchenware, infuses the home with a dash of natural beauty.

Inspiration behind Linear Collection

The Linear Collection boasts soft, hand-painted motifs that capture the rhythmic beauty of farmed landscapes. Rena accentuates the soft beauty of rice and wheat fields, capturing this in designs that provide both function and advanced style. The collection consists of products like the Teal Dessert Plate Set the Teal Appetiser Set the White Pasta Bowl and the White Tea Cup Set each one made to maximize the dining experience.

These pieces, with their understated elegance, are designed to suit both casual meals and formal gatherings. Rena aims to provide products that blend tradition with modern craftsmanship. The brand’s focus on simple meaningful details ensures each item adds a sense of warmth and harmony to any table setting.

The 100% Indian-owned company, manufactures the majority of its products in India. With more than 50 years’ history, the brand specialises in stainless steel kitchenware knives baking tools kitchen accessories and tableware.

Available online.