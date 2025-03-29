Designing wellness rooms: How homes are becoming spaces for self-care

Our homes have long been multifunctional, serving as offices, gyms, and creative hubs. But in today’s fast-paced world, they are also transforming into sanctuaries of self-care. Enter wellness rooms—dedicated spaces designed to restore balance, promote relaxation, and encourage mindful living.

Creating a sanctuary at home

Driven by a growing focus on well-being, designers are incorporating wellness spaces into modern homes. Gonzalo Bueno, founder of Ten Plus Three in Dallas, has noticed an increasing demand for personalised wellness areas.

“Small home gyms, meditation rooms, and even Zen gardens are becoming common requests,” says Bueno. He recently completed a renovation in Austin, Texas, where an outdoor Zen garden is flanked by an indoor meditation space on one side and a spa-like soaking tub on the other.

Jack Ovadia, a New York-based designer, believes these spaces should offer complete tranquillity. “A wellness room should be where the outside world dissolves. No background noise, no movement beyond your own,” he says. “This is where you go to let go.”