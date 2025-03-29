Designing wellness rooms: How homes are becoming spaces for self-care

Our homes have long been multifunctional, serving as offices, gyms, and creative hubs. But in today’s fast-paced world, they are also transforming into sanctuaries of self-care. Enter wellness rooms—dedicated spaces designed to restore balance, promote relaxation, and encourage mindful living.
Driven by a growing focus on well-being, designers are incorporating wellness spaces into modern homes. Gonzalo Bueno, founder of Ten Plus Three in Dallas, has noticed an increasing demand for personalised wellness areas.
“Small home gyms, meditation rooms, and even Zen gardens are becoming common requests,” says Bueno. He recently completed a renovation in Austin, Texas, where an outdoor Zen garden is flanked by an indoor meditation space on one side and a spa-like soaking tub on the other.
Jack Ovadia, a New York-based designer, believes these spaces should offer complete tranquillity. “A wellness room should be where the outside world dissolves. No background noise, no movement beyond your own,” he says. “This is where you go to let go.”
A growing trend in wellness spaces is soundbathing—a practice that immerses individuals in soothing instrumental or nature-inspired sounds. Previously reserved for high-end spas, soundbathing can now be recreated at home with simple elements like yoga mats, pillows, and ambient lighting.
For a more high-tech experience, sound therapy beds use low-frequency vibrations to promote relaxation. Meanwhile, infrared saunas, a space-saving alternative to traditional steam rooms, offer health benefits like improved circulation and muscle recovery.
Even shower technology is evolving to support well-being. Some high-end units now integrate water temperature controls, aromatherapy, and LED lighting to create a fully immersive experience.
Not all wellness rooms focus solely on relaxation. Many homeowners are using them as creative retreats.
“We’ve designed more music rooms recently,” says Bueno. “Music is deeply healing, and clients are finding ways to integrate it into their self-care routine.”
Some spaces are designed for solo artistic expression, while others encourage social connection. One client wanted a dedicated listening room for their extensive vinyl collection, while another created a family-friendly music lounge.
Materials and decor also play a significant role in setting the mood. Natural wood, cork, and neutral tones bring warmth and calm, while bold hues and dynamic lighting can add energy to workout or performance spaces.
For those who don’t have space for a dedicated wellness room, public self-care spaces are gaining popularity. Social spas—offering traditional treatments alongside communal relaxation areas—are emerging as modern wellness hubs.
“It’s the new nightclub,” says Ovadia. “Self-care is becoming a shared experience, blending relaxation with social connection.”
As the definition of wellness continues to evolve, so too will the spaces we create to support it. Whether through meditation rooms, sensory showers, or vibrant creative hubs, wellness rooms are redefining how we design our homes and prioritise self-care.