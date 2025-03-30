Home is where the art is

An artwork on your home’s wall is not just a showcase of your personal style but can also make for an interesting conversation starter. For those who are new to the game, following these rules will elevate your abode’s style quotient.
Personalised Picks
The first rule about picking art for your home is to ensure that it is something you truly like. To help you make a selection, gallerists Prateek and Priyanka Raja, who are directors at Experimenter, suggest, “The art in your personal collection and home could be a reflection of your life, a moment in your time, something that resonates with you. Pick accordingly.”
Size Matters
Another thing to keep in mind is the size of the artwork, as it can make or break the overall look of your room. Designer Shibani Dasgupta Jain, who is the founder and CEO of Baaya Design, says, “The size of the artwork should be determined primarily by the available wall space. Generally, art should be hung at eye level.”
The Right Spot
Architect Meetu Akali, who is the founder of Studio Momo Architecture & Design, advises hanging it in rooms where you spend a lot of quiet time. “As a designer, I also love displaying artwork in powder rooms and washrooms. Though unusual, these spaces are often a bit neglected,” she adds.
Handle with Care
The final yet crucial step is to give it the required TLC. Jain recommends framing artworks with glass protection and dusting them with a dry cloth. For brass pieces, she suggests regular polishing with coconut oil to keep their shine and prevent tarnishing. Copper items can either be sealed with an epoxy coat to maintain their appearance or left untreated if you prefer the natural patina that develops over time.
Story by Kriti Saraswat-Satpathy