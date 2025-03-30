Home is where the art is

An artwork on your home’s wall is not just a showcase of your personal style but can also make for an interesting conversation starter. For those who are new to the game, following these rules will elevate your abode’s style quotient.

Personalised Picks

The first rule about picking art for your home is to ensure that it is something you truly like. To help you make a selection, gallerists Prateek and Priyanka Raja, who are directors at Experimenter, suggest, “The art in your personal collection and home could be a reflection of your life, a moment in your time, something that resonates with you. Pick accordingly.”

Size Matters

Another thing to keep in mind is the size of the artwork, as it can make or break the overall look of your room. Designer Shibani Dasgupta Jain, who is the founder and CEO of Baaya Design, says, “The size of the artwork should be determined primarily by the available wall space. Generally, art should be hung at eye level.”