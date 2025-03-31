Transform your space with sculptural, nature-inspired lighting

What sets Capsula apart is its unique combination of traditional craftsmanship and advanced technology. Handcrafted using Bohemian glassblowing techniques, each piece is meticulously created by skilled artisans, showcasing Brokis’ commitment to artisanal excellence. “Capsula embodies the perfect balance of old-world craftsmanship and cutting-edge LED technology,” explains Aryaman. “The soft diffusion of light, combined with the transparent and translucent qualities of the glass, enhances the spatial perception of any room.”

Aesthetic flexibility

The versatility of the Capsula collection makes it a perfect fit for both residential and commercial spaces. Whether displayed individually as a pendant light or arranged in dynamic clusters, Capsula adapts seamlessly to various environments. In residential interiors, it becomes a refined focal point in living rooms, dining areas, or bedrooms, while in commercial spaces, its contemporary, nature-inspired form adds an organic touch to hospitality, retail, or corporate settings. “The collection’s ability to blend into both intimate and expansive spaces speaks to its aesthetic flexibility,” adds Aryaman.

Equally important is the collection’s range of colour options, which further enhances its adaptability. From soft neutral hues to bold, striking tones, Capsula’s outer glass shell can be customised to create the perfect ambiance. The interplay of colours—such as warm amber or cool smoky shades—allows designers to evoke a variety of moods, from cozy and inviting to sleek and modern.

Each light fixture is a testament to the highest standards of design integrity, combining artisanal skill with modern technology to create a timeless lighting solution for any space. “Capsula is a work of art that elevates the atmosphere of any room, offering an experiential and transformative lighting experience,” adds Aryaman.

Price on request. Available online.

