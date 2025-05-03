Why Onyx marble is the statement stone of 2025 interiors

In 2025, Onyx marble has emerged as a defining element in luxury interior design, captivating homeowners and designers alike with its unique blend of translucence, vibrant hues, and timeless elegance. The Onyx collection by A-Class Marble comprises rare gems of nature featuring vibrant hues and intricate striations that can elevate the aesthetics of any setting. We look at why this natural stone is no longer just a material—it's a statement of sophistication and artistry.

The allure of Onyx marble

What sets Onyx apart from other stones is its inherent translucency. When backlit, it emits a soft, ethereal glow, transforming spaces into luminous sanctuaries. This feature allows designers to create dramatic focal points, such as illuminated feature walls, bar counters, and bathroom vanities, that captivate and mesmerize.