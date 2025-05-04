PortsideCafé brings Old Delhi nostalgia to modern homes

When it comes to creating a space that truly speaks to your personality and style, statement furniture can make all the difference. From bold colour choices to unique designs, these pieces have the power to transform a room, giving it character and a story to tell. PortsideCafé by Bobby Aggarwal has masterfully captured this concept in their latest collection, Summer Holidays and Grandpa’s Stories at Nani’s House in Old Delhi. This heartfelt tribute to childhood summers spent in the vibrant lanes of Old Delhi brings nostalgia to life through stunning furniture pieces that are as functional as they are evocative.

Bobby Aggarwal, the founder and creative director at PortsideCafé, shares that the inspiration behind this collection is rooted in the ’90s nostalgia. “Aimed at millennials who grew up in the ’90s, this is a fun, light-hearted, and imagined take on an Old Delhi home. It’s a home where grandchildren visited their nana-nani during summer holidays,” he says. “The essence of this time was not just in the décor but also in the sounds, smells, and stories that filled the air—like the soulful notes of Begum Akhtar mixing with Ella Fitzgerald on the gramophone and the aromas of nani’s kitchen blending with the street food below.”