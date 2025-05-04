PortsideCafé brings Old Delhi nostalgia to modern homes

When it comes to creating a space that truly speaks to your personality and style, statement furniture can make all the difference. From bold colour choices to unique designs, these pieces have the power to transform a room, giving it character and a story to tell. PortsideCafé by Bobby Aggarwal has masterfully captured this concept in their latest collection, Summer Holidays and Grandpa’s Stories at Nani’s House in Old Delhi. This heartfelt tribute to childhood summers spent in the vibrant lanes of Old Delhi brings nostalgia to life through stunning furniture pieces that are as functional as they are evocative.
Bobby Aggarwal, the founder and creative director at PortsideCafé, shares that the inspiration behind this collection is rooted in the ’90s nostalgia. “Aimed at millennials who grew up in the ’90s, this is a fun, light-hearted, and imagined take on an Old Delhi home. It’s a home where grandchildren visited their nana-nani during summer holidays,” he says. “The essence of this time was not just in the décor but also in the sounds, smells, and stories that filled the air—like the soulful notes of Begum Akhtar mixing with Ella Fitzgerald on the gramophone and the aromas of nani’s kitchen blending with the street food below.”
The collection offers more than just furniture—it is a sensory journey that brings the vibrant and rich culture of Old Delhi into modern homes. The designs are inspired by the history and diversity of Old Delhi, with its character-rich streets and timeworn charm. As Bobby explains, “Old Delhi has a lot of character, and in this collection, we’ve tried to capture that—lives and lifestyles that have witnessed change and turbulence over decades. The pieces are adorned with portraits, artefacts, and knick-knacks—family heirlooms bought by nani much to nana’s chagrin.”
Nostalgia and gratitude
The storytelling aspect of the collection is a key element in its design process. Each piece has a personal story to tell, evoking feelings of nostalgia and connection to a past long gone but never forgotten. “This collection seeks to connect with an imagined or lived past with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude,” says Bobby. “It’s about that fleeting glimpse of nana-nani’s home and a sense of belonging. Every piece is a conversation starter, and it’s hard to pinpoint where the story begins and ends—it’s a timeless connection.”
One of the standout features of this collection is how traditional elements are blended with contemporary aesthetics to create something that resonates with today’s audience.
Three key pieces in the collection perfectly encapsulate the warmth and charm of summer holidays in Old Delhi. The Donna Doily floor lamp stands out with its intricate detailing, evoking the feeling of those long, golden afternoons in the old lanes of Delhi. The Nana-Nani chair, with its mix of vintage and modern elements, is designed for those who love the blend of tradition and comfort. Lastly, the Vintage Gatsby bar, a perfect centerpiece for entertaining, brings the story of Old Delhi to life with its elegant yet playful design.
Whether you’re drawn to the rich history of Old Delhi or simply looking for pieces that resonate with your soul, this collection offers the perfect way to make your home truly fabulous.
