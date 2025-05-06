Between the Moments collection is perfect to lend an opulent touch to your home

The fleeting moments between day and night, action and pause, often go unnoticed. The Singleton Social x Nicobar’s latest collection, Between the Moments, invites you to linger in these spaces — where true luxury lies in reflection, connection, and quiet indulgence.
This thoughtful collection marks Nicobar’s debut into modular furniture, offering pieces like the Contours of time cabinet, high chair, and trolley. Each piece is crafted to bring understated sophistication to modern living spaces, seamlessly blending form and function. Alongside the furniture, a curated selection of serveware and barware — copper trays, sorbet bowls, glassware, ice buckets, coasters, and bar tool sets — as well as vases, planters, and tea-light holders, work together to create an atmosphere where time gently slows.
Inspired by the transitions of twilight, the design philosophy of Between the Moments captures the essence of life’s in-between spaces. The palette draws on a rich twilight blue and warm copper, mirroring the deepening hues of an evening sky. Materials such as glass, agate, copper, metal, and wood are chosen for their ability to reflect light and texture, enriching the tactile and visual experience.
Every detail — from the hand-painted contour lines to the textured accent pieces — evokes nature’s quiet movements. Geometric forms meet organic curves, while layered textures and subtle gradations bring a sense of rhythm and flow, creating pieces that feel both rooted and ethereal. The overall mood is one of intimate luxury: spaces that encourage slowing down, lingering longer, and embracing the present.
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who shares this appreciation for life’s subtle, often overlooked moments, has been a collaborator in bringing this vision to life. She has always been drawn to creating atmospheres that allow these moments to flourish, where the evening’s calm invites introspection and genuine connection.
“At its heart, Between the Moments is a celebration of stillness — an invitation to transform terraces, balconies, and living corners into places where beauty unfolds softly and meaningfully,” says Surya Dhagat, the designer. Through its design, this collection captures the art of living well, reminding us that it’s not the grand gestures but the quiet pauses that shape our most memorable experiences.
Prices start at INR 750.
Available online.
Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @indulexpress