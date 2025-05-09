Inox Decor’s bespoke wardrobe collection redefines luxury home storage

A well-known interior designer once said, “First impressions are everything—but the devil’s in the details.” When it comes to interiors, it’s often the smallest elements—the handle on a drawer, the finish of a wardrobe door, the way light spills across a shelf—that truly define a space. Nowhere is that truer than with wardrobes, often overlooked but utterly essential. Enter Inox Decor, whose latest Bespoke Wardrobe Collection is transforming functional furniture into sophisticated design statements.
“Honestly, a few months back, wardrobe options looked dull to me,” says Shalini Chowdhry, principal designer and creative head, Inox Decor. “You’d see aluminum finishes—rusty or plain silver—that did nothing for the aesthetics of a well-designed room. That’s when we realised we needed a product that was not only functional and practical but also soothing and beautiful to look at.”
Functionality is key
That insight laid the foundation for the new collection—a lineup of wardrobes that marry high-end style with exceptional utility. Crafted with premium materials like aluminum, leather, and rattan, the wardrobes are a celebration of thoughtful design. Each unit features innovative soft-close systems, custom organised partitions, and pull-down mechanisms that make high storage easily accessible—even at heights of 8 to 9 ft.
“Functionality was key. We’ve added elegant lighting inside each wardrobe for better visibility, specialised organisers to maximizes tricky corner spaces, and even a shoe rack that fits up to 36 pairs effortlessly,” Shalini emphasises.
But the beauty of the collection goes beyond its features—what makes it truly stand out is its intentionality. As Shalini points out, “People often invest a lot in their bedrooms, but then settle for basic wardrobes. We wanted to change that mindset. We designed this collection to complement the bedroom’s elegance, not compromise it.”
The wardrobes are highly customisable, with adjustable widths to suit any space. “If your wardrobe width is more or less than the standard 900 mm, we can adjust it. We also provide modular rails and corner connectors, so clients can essentially build their own customised drawer systems,” she explains.
In a world where storage is often hidden away or seen as an afterthought, the Bespoke Wardrobe Collection proves that function and beauty can—and should—coexist. As Shalini puts it, “The wardrobe should be a highlight, not a compromise. After all, it holds the things that define who we are.”
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com