UDC Homes’ Resonance Collection channels emotion through walls

Walls are no longer just backgrounds—they’re becoming bold, expressive statements of personality and feeling. With Resonance, its latest collection of abstract wall coverings, UDC Homes invites homeowners to reimagine their interiors as living works of art.

“Walls are often overlooked, but they hold incredible potential to set the emotional tone of a room,” says Neha Jain, founder of UDC Homes. “With Resonance, we wanted to go beyond patterns and textures—we wanted to create moments on the wall.”

This new collection embraces abstraction with eight distinctive designs, each a free-flowing visual journey. Unlike traditional wallpapers that follow floral or geometric patterns, these wall coverings celebrate spontaneity and mood. From layered brush strokes to swirling blends of colour, each design leaves room for personal interpretation. It’s art meant not only to be seen, but felt.