UDC Homes’ Resonance Collection channels emotion through walls

Walls are no longer just backgrounds—they’re becoming bold, expressive statements of personality and feeling. With Resonance, its latest collection of abstract wall coverings, UDC Homes invites homeowners to reimagine their interiors as living works of art.
“Walls are often overlooked, but they hold incredible potential to set the emotional tone of a room,” says Neha Jain, founder of UDC Homes. “With Resonance, we wanted to go beyond patterns and textures—we wanted to create moments on the wall.”
This new collection embraces abstraction with eight distinctive designs, each a free-flowing visual journey. Unlike traditional wallpapers that follow floral or geometric patterns, these wall coverings celebrate spontaneity and mood. From layered brush strokes to swirling blends of colour, each design leaves room for personal interpretation. It’s art meant not only to be seen, but felt.
“Abstraction is powerful because it gives people space to feel something unique. What looks like a sunset to one person might feel like an ocean to another. That emotional connection is what sets this collection apart,” Neha explains.
A curated palette
Colour takes centre stage in Resonance, with a palette curated to evoke specific moods. Deep oceanic blues bring tranquility, sunlit yellows radiate warmth and optimism, and rich reds infuse rooms with passion. Soft whites and earthy greens offer calm and connection to nature.
“Colour isn’t just a visual choice—it’s emotional architecture. Every shade in this collection is intentional. It’s about creating an atmosphere that speaks to the soul of the space,” Neha adds.
Beyond aesthetics, these designs are crafted with versatility in mind. Whether featured as a bold accent wall in a living room or a subtle, textured backdrop in a bedroom, the coverings adapt effortlessly to a range of design styles—from minimalist to eclectic.
“Today’s homeowners want more than decoration—they want expression. Our wall coverings don’t tell one story—they invite yours,” says Neha.
With Resonance, UDC Homes redefines what walls can be—not just structural, but soulful. In every swirl, stroke, and hue lies an opportunity for personal storytelling. So feel, reflect, and live with art that evolves alongside you.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com