Potpourri: Are the DIYs financially beneficial over market-bought ones?

Dry Potpourri

The most basic type of potpourris which are often used for gifting purpose or for your own house is the one available in bags. These are dry ones and made with dried petals, herbs, fixatives and spices. Though there are various scents available the most common ones are cinnamon, rose, sandalwood and jasmine.

Wet Potpourri

This refers to the traditional form of potpourri. Although not seen very commonly, but it includes the process of fermenting the ingredients with a base like salt or alcohol. The scent profile of such fresheners is more rustic and earthy, just like the smell that comes from the earth when the first drops of rainfall touches it. These are often sealed in ceramic jars and only opened to release the scent.