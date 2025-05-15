Potpourri: Are the DIYs financially beneficial over market-bought ones?

It is summer – hot, humid and the lucid smell of sweat lingers everywhere in the house. So, what do you do- go to the market and purchase a fresh batch of potpourris. But what if you are unhappy with the scents and fragrances or the volume? Would you be game for customising them yourself, at home, and making a batch with the volume and fragrance of your choice? From easily available ingredients like dried rose petals or jasmine buds or even cinnamon and star anise which are always handy in your kitchen, you can create something beautiful which calms the mind, your senses and keeps you engaged with a new activity. Here’s a quick guide on the types of potpourris, how to make one and whether DIY ones are a financial saver on your pockets?
Dry Potpourri
The most basic type of potpourris which are often used for gifting purpose or for your own house is the one available in bags. These are dry ones and made with dried petals, herbs, fixatives and spices. Though there are various scents available the most common ones are cinnamon, rose, sandalwood and jasmine.
Wet Potpourri
This refers to the traditional form of potpourri. Although not seen very commonly, but it includes the process of fermenting the ingredients with a base like salt or alcohol. The scent profile of such fresheners is more rustic and earthy, just like the smell that comes from the earth when the first drops of rainfall touches it. These are often sealed in ceramic jars and only opened to release the scent.
Simmered Potpourri
We bet you were not familiar with this one! All potpourri ingredients are simmered in water to release a fresh fragrance. These are made to be used instantly and cannot be stored or displayed.
Sachets
Sachets are again a very common form of fresheners where the ingredients are mixed is smaller quantities and prepared in sachet bags which are easy to place in cupboards or small corners and can also be carried with you during travels. The scents range from mild to long lasting for about six to eight months.
Layered Potpourri
These are mostly arranged in a way where the visual appeal strikes the best. It uses whole dried flowers or fruits so that there is interplay of colours and fragrance. They are arranged in glass jars or bowls and used as centerpieces. Sometimes, floating candles are also placed in between.
Are DIY Potpourris financially recommended?
Before making a potpourri you need to chalk the ingredients you would want to use and the volume that you want to churn out. It is advisable to use lesser ingredients but ones which stronger fragrance. This would also help in staying within the budget. DIY Potpourris allow you to customise the whole freshener as per your choice, a parameter which is often missing in market-found ones. It also allows you to experience the process, which can turn it into your newfound hobby.
Moreover, you can get your own ingredients, which can be re-used later and if you are lucky you might engage into a good deal with your bargaining talent. And lastly, the only expense incurred is the purchasing of the raw materials when you are making a DIY potpourri as opposed to several subsidiary or hidden costs when you purchase it from the market.
Now a standard potpourri in the market may cost anything between Rs 299 – Rs 350+ per kilogram and starts off from around Rs 100 for sachets, where in many places it is mandatory to purchase more than one sachet together, which actually increases the cost. But if you make it at home, the same cost boils down to anything between Rs 100-Rs 130 for a standard size and Rs 40- Rs 60 per sachet (all costs being approximate). Thus, financially, it is better off than mass market ones. Plus, you also pick up a skill!
Requirements:
· Dried flowers (rose, lavender, marigold)
· Herbs and spices (rosemary, thyme, cinnamon, cloves, star anise)
· Citrus peel (dried)
· Essential oils (of your choice)
· Fixative (dried lavender buds, ground cloves)
· Bowl or sachet
Method:
· Air dry all flower petals, herbs and citrus peels for at least 2-3 weeks. You can dry them in a baking tray lined with parchment paper or dry them in the oven at the lowest temperature for 2-3 hours.
· Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl and add one tablespoon of chosen fixative per cup of potpourri.
· Depending on the strength of the scent, you can add 10-20 drops of your chosen essential oil/s.
· Place the mixture into an air-tight container and leave it for one to two weeks for the mixture to take shape.
· Place the potpourri in a sachet or an air tight container, seal it well and place it any part of the house you like or keep it in the drawers and cupboards.