Pink finds new meaning in Angie Homes’ elegant collection

Pink—the colour of quiet sophistication, gentle playfulness, and modern femininity—has found a new canvas in home décor. With its latest Pink Collection, Angie Homes reimagines the soft hue not just as a colour, but as a feeling. The collection invites you to add elegance, warmth, and understated luxury to every corner of your home.
“Pink brings interiors back to life with its fresh yet serene qualities. This collection is a curation of high-quality materials that fuse art, tradition, and grace. With every new creation, we aim to elevate our customer’s taste while preserving a sense of timeless beauty,” says Anjaleka Kripalani, the force behind Angie Homes.
Known for her trailblazing work in interior architecture, Anjaleka—affectionately known as Angie—has long broken industry conventions to bring global sensibilities to Indian spaces. Her design vision, shaped by years of experience with luxury clientele and hospitality giants like Taj and JW Marriott, shines through in this new offering.
Calming and expressive
The Pink Collection is both calming and expressive. From intricately designed photo frames that soften bedroom walls to modern yet cosy seating arrangements perfect for contemporary lounges, each piece is thoughtfully created. Delicate decorative cushions, lush throws, and elegant bedding in shades of blush, rose, and dusty pink infuse tranquility and depth into the home.
“We wanted to create a palette that feels like a sanctuary—something that’s chic but also very intimate. Pink, when used well, can be both grounding and uplifting. It’s not just pretty—it’s powerful in the way it shapes a room’s mood,” she explains.
This mood extends to the dining space, where beautifully crafted dinnerware and tea sets evoke old-world charm with a modern twist. Think elegant high-tea moments, quiet Sunday brunches, and formal dinners with an edge of delicate sophistication.
But Angie Homes isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about accessibility. With the recent launch of their mobile app, customers can now explore and shop the collection, send luxury gifts, and discover curated lifestyle inspirations—all with a few taps.
“We’ve always believed luxury should feel personal. Whether it’s gifting or decorating, we want every product to tell a story, to feel like it belongs in your life—not just your home,” she adds.
From subtle accents to bold statements, the Pink Collection offers a complete visual language for those who want their spaces to reflect elegance, emotion, and a touch of timeless grace.
Price on request. Available online.
