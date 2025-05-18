Pink finds new meaning in Angie Homes’ elegant collection

Calming and expressive

The Pink Collection is both calming and expressive. From intricately designed photo frames that soften bedroom walls to modern yet cosy seating arrangements perfect for contemporary lounges, each piece is thoughtfully created. Delicate decorative cushions, lush throws, and elegant bedding in shades of blush, rose, and dusty pink infuse tranquility and depth into the home.

“We wanted to create a palette that feels like a sanctuary—something that’s chic but also very intimate. Pink, when used well, can be both grounding and uplifting. It’s not just pretty—it’s powerful in the way it shapes a room’s mood,” she explains.

This mood extends to the dining space, where beautifully crafted dinnerware and tea sets evoke old-world charm with a modern twist. Think elegant high-tea moments, quiet Sunday brunches, and formal dinners with an edge of delicate sophistication.

But Angie Homes isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about accessibility. With the recent launch of their mobile app, customers can now explore and shop the collection, send luxury gifts, and discover curated lifestyle inspirations—all with a few taps.

“We’ve always believed luxury should feel personal. Whether it’s gifting or decorating, we want every product to tell a story, to feel like it belongs in your life—not just your home,” she adds.

From subtle accents to bold statements, the Pink Collection offers a complete visual language for those who want their spaces to reflect elegance, emotion, and a touch of timeless grace.

Price on request. Available online.

