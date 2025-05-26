This Mumbai crochet label could be your best summer find!

Zain’s Story began as a quiet pause — a moment to slow down in the middle of a fast-paced life. For its founder, Zainab Mukhtyar, crochet became a grounding space, a form of stillness and self-expression. What started as a personal escape grew into something more: a way to preserve beauty, spark joy, and connect with others through handmade craft.
The very first crochet flower was born from a simple wish — to make something beautiful without harming the world around her. Nature has always been close to Zainab’s heart, and capturing its essence through yarn felt like a tribute. “It felt like my way of saying thank you to the earth,” she says, “with yarn and with care.”
Each flower is a deeply emotional creation — no two are ever the same. “Crocheting a flower feels like writing a love note with yarn,” Zainab explains. The colours, textures, and even the rhythm of her stitching reflect how she’s feeling that day. A joyful bouquet might be bright and playful, while others feel soft and nostalgic.
Inspiration comes from moments — the scent of marigolds, the glow of afternoon light, a favourite song. Each design builds from those feelings, transforming into bouquets that often carry personal meaning. A daisy bunch might recall carefree summers, while a sunflower can hold memories of someone missed.
Sustainability is at the heart of everything. Zainab chooses durable, locally sourced yarns, reuses packaging, and avoids mass production. “Every piece is made to order, which keeps waste minimal and value high,” she says. “It’s about creating with love — that’s what makes it beautiful.”
Her flowers aren’t just decorative — they’re keepsakes. One of her favourite stories is a bride who wore a custom crochet varmala. “She sent me a photo with her husband, and it touched my heart,” Zainab recalls. “I know that garland will mean something to them forever.”
With plans to explore home décor and collaborations, the heart of Zain’s Story remains the same: handmade, meaningful, and rooted in love. Through every flower, Zainab hopes to remind us that beauty can last — and that even the smallest moments are worth preserving.
Price on request.
Available online.
