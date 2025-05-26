This Mumbai crochet label could be your best summer find!

The very first crochet flower was born from a simple wish — to make something beautiful without harming the world around her. Nature has always been close to Zainab’s heart, and capturing its essence through yarn felt like a tribute. “It felt like my way of saying thank you to the earth,” she says, “with yarn and with care.”

Each flower is a deeply emotional creation — no two are ever the same. “Crocheting a flower feels like writing a love note with yarn,” Zainab explains. The colours, textures, and even the rhythm of her stitching reflect how she’s feeling that day. A joyful bouquet might be bright and playful, while others feel soft and nostalgic.