Bring royal elegance home with Udaipur-inspired furniture collection

Furniture has always been more than a functional necessity. It defines the mood of a room, sets the rhythm of daily rituals, and shapes how families live together. And when it is inspired by the palaces, gardens, and serene charm of Udaipur, it transforms into something truly unmissable. Wooden Street’s latest collection titled The Udaipur is inspired by the charm of the historic city. And it will bring the old-world slendour to any living space.
Ankit Pahuja, principal architect, Wooden Street, tells us that the design language of the overall collection is the combination of sculpted silhouettes, intricate carvings, and rich wood grains that come with modern proportions.
“You will find motifs such as arches, floral jaalis as well as curved edges, showcasing the royal architecture of Udaipur, reflected in furniture. The palette mimics nature and heritage equally—think of the warmth of the sandstone, serene blues, lush greens and deep Aravalli emeralds,” says Ankit. Some of the signature pieces in this collection are the heritage arm chair that comes with its hand-carved arms, the Rajsi sofa in plush jewel-toned upholstery, and the Virasat bench with bold scrolled legs and a throne-like stance. “Every piece showcases an ethos of amazing craftsmanship, regal detailing and modern usability,” he adds.
The furniture is made from high-quality sheesham wood and premium fabrics and manufactured in-house, which ensures durability and utmost comfort. Small touches of brass and hand-finished edges give them a lived-in, lasting quality that ensures that the furniture maintains a royal yet approachable feel.
“Homeowners these days are looking for furniture that tells a story, not just fills a space. Heritage-inspired designs can help in fulfilling such types of demands as they offer a sense of individuality and depth while still going seamlessly with modern settings,” says Ankit.
Price starts at Rs 9,900. Available online.
