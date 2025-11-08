Bring royal elegance home with Udaipur-inspired furniture collection

“You will find motifs such as arches, floral jaalis as well as curved edges, showcasing the royal architecture of Udaipur, reflected in furniture. The palette mimics nature and heritage equally—think of the warmth of the sandstone, serene blues, lush greens and deep Aravalli emeralds,” says Ankit. Some of the signature pieces in this collection are the heritage arm chair that comes with its hand-carved arms, the Rajsi sofa in plush jewel-toned upholstery, and the Virasat bench with bold scrolled legs and a throne-like stance. “Every piece showcases an ethos of amazing craftsmanship, regal detailing and modern usability,” he adds.

The furniture is made from high-quality sheesham wood and premium fabrics and manufactured in-house, which ensures durability and utmost comfort. Small touches of brass and hand-finished edges give them a lived-in, lasting quality that ensures that the furniture maintains a royal yet approachable feel.

“Homeowners these days are looking for furniture that tells a story, not just fills a space. Heritage-inspired designs can help in fulfilling such types of demands as they offer a sense of individuality and depth while still going seamlessly with modern settings,” says Ankit.

Price starts at Rs 9,900. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress