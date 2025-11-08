Wicker furniture gets a contemporary twist in this nature-inspired collection

Priyanka shares that she was inspired by the quiet poetry of nature—the textures, tones, and timeless rhythm of the forest. “It is an exploration of how nature’s whispers can be woven into products like furniture, lighting, and art for contemporary living spaces, inviting a sense of calm, connection, and wonder,” she says.

Each piece is designed to bring the gentle rhythm of the wild indoors. The mood is contemplative yet warm, inviting one to pause, breathe, and reconnect with the natural world through form and material.

The collection features handcrafted coffee tables, benches, wall units, lighting, and installations that suit a variety of spaces. Some of the standout pieces that caught our attention include the Swirl Lights, whose single and double forms adapt gracefully to different scales and settings. The Pagdandi wall units trace the undefined paths of the forest, while the Bark Bench evokes moments of calm—reminiscent of resting upon fallen trees deep within the woods.

“The Wicker Story started out with a mission to promote craft-based designs with an Indian touch. By doing so, we celebrate the vibrant context of culture, colour, tradition, and values that define India’s identity,” says Priyanka.

While the brand’s previous works were largely simpler and monochromatic, this collection reflects a clear shift in direction—with a stronger focus on detailed and elegant handcrafting. The result is statement pieces that elevate any interior space.

“We felt that colour was missing in our earlier products, so we decided to introduce more hues in this collection, making it look more contemporary,” she shares.

The shapes and colours were inspired by the forest’s natural forms and rhythms. “The designs draw from the gentle curves of vines, the flowing paths of rivers, and the imperfect symmetry of organic growth, striking a balance between structure and spontaneity,” she explains.

Guided by the forest’s palette, you’ll find earthy browns of bark, lush greens of leaves and algae, and vibrant reds of forest blooms throughout the collection. “In our rattan work, these hues are expressive rather than decorative, adding rhythm, identity, and a deeper connection to nature in every handcrafted piece,” she adds.

Prices start at Rs 75,000. Available online.

