Luxury with a story: The Plated Project’s new collection celebrates tradition and craft

Luxury décor isn’t just about beautiful objects anymore. People want pieces that mean something — pieces that hold stories. The Plated Project’s new collection, The Red Dot Edition, captures this shift. It moves beyond beauty for its own sake and leans into emotion and connection.
“The Red Dot Edition started with a simple but urgent question: What if luxury could mean more? Not more things, but more meaning. This collection goes deeper into tactile storytelling, heritage techniques, and collector-led design. It is our most intricate and poetic body of work yet,” says Chitresh Sinha, founder of The Plated Project.
The edit is a representation of the fact that true luxury is not about status but about responsibility. “We use design to protect, reinterpret, and extend the life of cultural practices that are at risk of disappearing. Every piece in this collection is made to highlight traditional techniques like ajrakh block printing or kheencha embroidery,”shares Chitresh.
Materials like porcelain, silk, and organza were chosen carefully for their symbolism as well as their beauty. “It’s durable but delicate, and every plate is hand-finished by skilled artisans. Those small imperfections make each piece feel deeply human. Silk and organza let us layer softness and add dimension onto our canvases,” elaborates Chitresh. These materials hold movement and catch light when embroidered upon, lending a more scupltural and textured feel to the pieces.
The making process is slow and deliberate. “Some canvases take weeks, even a hundred hours of handwork,” says Chitresh. “We start by listening to artisans, understanding their rhythm and craft, and then build prototypes together.
Each piece carries the mark of many hands.” One piece that is close to Chitresh’s heart is The Weave. “It speaks to the idea of holding stories and histories together through thread. That’s been our journey at The Plated Project, weaving art and impact into something cohesive.”
The best way to style these pieces according to Chitresh is by letting them anchor a space. These aren’t works meant to fade into the background. From modular gallery wall sets to intricately embroidered canvases, each artwork brings a distinct presence. “The embroidered canvases add depth and texture to minimalist walls, and the monochrome collection can even be styled across different rooms as a series,” he concludes.
Prices start at Rs 11,500.
Available online.
