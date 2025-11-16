Luxury with a story: The Plated Project’s new collection celebrates tradition and craft

The making process is slow and deliberate. “Some canvases take weeks, even a hundred hours of handwork,” says Chitresh. “We start by listening to artisans, understanding their rhythm and craft, and then build prototypes together.

Each piece carries the mark of many hands.” One piece that is close to Chitresh’s heart is The Weave. “It speaks to the idea of holding stories and histories together through thread. That’s been our journey at The Plated Project, weaving art and impact into something cohesive.”

The best way to style these pieces according to Chitresh is by letting them anchor a space. These aren’t works meant to fade into the background. From modular gallery wall sets to intricately embroidered canvases, each artwork brings a distinct presence. “The embroidered canvases add depth and texture to minimalist walls, and the monochrome collection can even be styled across different rooms as a series,” he concludes.

Prices start at Rs 11,500.

Available online.

Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress