Bathroom hacks to keep your mirror fog-free

If you want to keep your bathroom mirror fog-free, keep these tricks up your sleeves.

Anti-fog spray

You get commercial anti-fog spray for your car mirrors. You can always spray them on to the mirror and wipe them clean. It is an effective way to ensure that fog doesn’t build up on the mirror.

Heated mirror

If you are planning your bathroom or planning on renovating it, then you can install a mirror defogger or a heated mirror pad right behind the bathroom mirror. This long term solution is well thought out and planned and keeps your mirror from becoming hazy quite often. However, this needs expert installation and might be more expensive than other methods.

Hair-dryer/fan method

Many have hair-dryer stationed in the bathrooms. This is a common sight in most hotel rooms. After you have taken the bath and see that the mirror has gone hazy, just blow dry on to the mirror surface and remove the haze. If this is not a feasible option then install exhaust fans in the bathroom which also does the work.