Bathroom hacks to keep your mirror fog-free

Every time you enter the bathroom to take a bath, do you notice that the mirror has turned foggy? It becomes difficult to then go on wiping the mirror till it becomes fog-free or wait till the effect wears off. But, there are certain hacks that you can follow to make sure that the bathroom mirror remains fog-free all most of the time. While these aren’t a 100% guarantee of the fact that the mirror will never fog, but they will at least reduce the effect in frequency or duration to make it easier for you.
If you want to keep your bathroom mirror fog-free, keep these tricks up your sleeves.
Anti-fog spray
You get commercial anti-fog spray for your car mirrors. You can always spray them on to the mirror and wipe them clean. It is an effective way to ensure that fog doesn’t build up on the mirror.
Heated mirror
If you are planning your bathroom or planning on renovating it, then you can install a mirror defogger or a heated mirror pad right behind the bathroom mirror. This long term solution is well thought out and planned and keeps your mirror from becoming hazy quite often. However, this needs expert installation and might be more expensive than other methods.
Hair-dryer/fan method
Many have hair-dryer stationed in the bathrooms. This is a common sight in most hotel rooms. After you have taken the bath and see that the mirror has gone hazy, just blow dry on to the mirror surface and remove the haze. If this is not a feasible option then install exhaust fans in the bathroom which also does the work.
Shaving cream magic
One quick remedy to your fogging mirror woes is to use the shaving cream. Apply slight cream, but it has to be a non-gel base, on to the mirror and wipe it well. This should last you a fog-free mirror for almost two weeks, post which you can repeat it again.
Anti-fog spray
You can create your own bottle of anti-fog spray with equal parts of vinegar and water. Keep it stores in the bathroom and use it whenever necessary for a quick, easy and pocket –friendly remedy.
Mirror Wipes
The fastest way to manage a foggy mirror is to pour a few drops of shampoo or liquid soap on a wiping cloth and wipe the mirror clean with it.