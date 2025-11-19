Heritage details and modern design define this new outdoor furniture range

The name, derived from the Urdu word Dastur, reflects customs and traditions, echoing the spirit of storytelling, connection, and the quiet rituals that make a space feel personal. Rooted in heritage yet designed for today’s sensibilities, the collection brings together clean lines, subtle ornamentation, and weather-resilient materials, crafted with a thoughtful blend of handwork and precision.

Gaurav Jain, founder of Orange Tree, says, “Materials played a defining role in shaping the collection. Stainless steel allowed us to achieve the strength and durability essential for outdoor furniture. Weather-proof upholstery ensured that comfort could be enjoyed year-round, without compromising on performance. These materials also challenged us creatively, encouraging new approaches to form while staying true to the spirit of the collection.”

The curated range of furniture includes lounging, dining, bar, daybeds, and swings designed to create striking vignettes. In this collection, sculptural silhouettes in rust-resistant stainless steel meet plush, weather-proof upholstery and high-resilience foam. It features vintage ironwork like handcrafted medallions and custom-cast bells.

“The Andaman collection, our first collaboration with Orange Tree, drew from a distinctly tropical vocabulary. With Dastoori, we drew inspiration from traditional outdoor furniture and the familiarity it evokes, but reimagined it for modern lifestyles,” says Gaurav.

In a rich colour spectrum, the furniture is a visual of contrasts. Sage green framework infuses the spaces with warmth, while rustic hue is juxtaposed with floral and geometric prints.

Designed for dynamism and versatility in all weathers, the swing and daybed have a removable canopy to interplay with sunlight and shade, to languish with a book or just be.

The minimalistic, modern bar and stool combo is paired with a sensational mosaic tiled top. Seaters with delicate curves, multitasking coffee table, crowned with a refined, daintily veined marble top and detachable legs, and more merge functionality and craftsmanship.

Price on request. Available online.

