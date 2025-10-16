The Morris Collection: Artisanal rugs inspired by William Morris and English gardens

There are collections that decorate a home, and then there are collections that tell a story. The Morris Collection from Studio Abrash belongs firmly in the latter. It is the latest chapter in the studio’s journey, a heartfelt tribute to nature, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty — inspired by the enduring legacy of the Arts and Crafts Movement and the visionary work of William Morris.
Co-founder Sahil Jain describes it as “where Art Nouveau meets the loom,” a blending of flowing artistry with rooted tradition. That combination allows the rugs to feel both familiar and fresh, historical yet contemporary — the kind of pieces that transcend passing trends.
At the heart of Morris Collection is nature itself. “The rugs draw directly from the atmosphere of English gardens,” says Shrutee Jain, co-founder of Studio Abrash. Motifs of curling vines, acanthus leaves, tulips, marigolds, and daisies appear in lyrical, flowing patterns that balance structure with spontaneity.
“The collection feels alive with the spontaneity of the natural world while retaining a sense of order,” she adds. The craftsmanship is equally remarkable. Each rug is painstakingly hand-knotted using premium hand-spun wool and pure silk. “Because the work is entirely by hand, each piece carries subtle variations that make it unique,” Sahil explains. The slow process creates a dense texture, a gentle sheen, and an unmistakable sense of soul.
Colour, too, tells its own story. Evoking vintage botanical prints and 19th-century tapestries, the palette moves from earthy greens and muted blues to dusty rose and antique gold. “These shades create a mood that is elegant yet versatile,” Shrutee notes. “They can add warmth and character to modern interiors or echo the richness of heritage spaces.”
For those who want to make a Morris rug their own, the possibilities are endless. “Every detail can be customised — design, size, shape, colour, texture, fibre, even budget,” says Sahil. That flexibility means a single garden-inspired design can appear in soft tones for a contemporary apartment or rich jewel shades for a heritage home.
What truly anchors Morris, however, are the hands that make it. Woven by master artisans across India, each rug carries generations of skill. “Their expertise ensures every rug is made slowly and with care,” Shrutee shares. “It also keeps weaving traditions alive and supports artisan communities.”
Standout pieces highlight William Morris’s love for floral and vine motifs, some symmetrical like tapestries, others free-flowing like wild gardens. As Sahil reflects, “What makes them unique is their ability to feel detailed without overwhelming — offering balance, restraint, and quiet storytelling that will endure for generations.”
