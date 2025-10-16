The Morris Collection: Artisanal rugs inspired by William Morris and English gardens

Co-founder Sahil Jain describes it as “where Art Nouveau meets the loom,” a blending of flowing artistry with rooted tradition. That combination allows the rugs to feel both familiar and fresh, historical yet contemporary — the kind of pieces that transcend passing trends.

At the heart of Morris Collection is nature itself. “The rugs draw directly from the atmosphere of English gardens,” says Shrutee Jain, co-founder of Studio Abrash. Motifs of curling vines, acanthus leaves, tulips, marigolds, and daisies appear in lyrical, flowing patterns that balance structure with spontaneity.