Explore this design-led tableware line that blends Indian creativity with global craftsmanship

What began as a family-run venture grounded in craftsmanship, quality, and a sense of home has grown into one of India’s most distinctive design-led kitchenware brands. With its roots in exports and a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Silvassa powered by German technology, Rena has steadily expanded its vision—to bring global-standard kitchen tools and tableware into Indian households. Today, the brand stands at the intersection of Indian creativity and German precision, offering pieces that are not only timeless and tactile but meant to be part of everyday life, not just admired from afar.
Every collection at Rena tells a story. From the sculptural platters to their signature Amalfi monoservers, form always meets function. For Aashna Shah, the creative head, a personal milestone came when she spotted Rena’s tableware at a friend’s wedding at the Taj Hotel in Colaba. “It was a proud reminder of how far we’ve come,” she shares.
The Terrain, Duet, and Harvest collections perfectly embody Rena’s philosophy of storytelling through design. “Each is rooted in nature but made with usability at the core,” explains Aashna. Terrain draws from the rugged wilderness with speckled, hand-painted finishes in moss and ivory. Duet celebrates harmony and contrast with a calming ocean gradient balanced by white glaze. Harvest, meanwhile, pays tribute to the soil and cycles of life, with ash and ivory tones echoing growth and renewal. Though poetic in inspiration, the pieces are stackable, versatile, and durable—crafted for modern kitchens.
Choosing a favourite is no easy task, but Aashna gravitates toward Harvest for its symbolic celebration of growth, while Terrain evokes the feeling of being on safari. “And Amalfi will always be special—it was the first collection I designed in Florence,” she adds.
Balancing beauty with everyday practicality is at the heart of design process. “The challenge excites us,” Aashna says. “Our pieces are thoughtfully sized for Indian portions, microwave- and dishwasher-safe, yet always pushing boundaries of form, colour, and texture. We want tableware to feel beautiful not just on special occasions, but every single day.”
This philosophy also extends to how the brand redefines dining experiences. “A simple dal-chawal feels different when served in a piece crafted with intention,” she notes. From monoservers that spark conversation to platters that elevate plating, Rena’s tableware transforms meals into memorable shared moments.
As the gifting season approaches, Rena’s collections also stand out as meaningful presents. “These aren’t ornamental objects to be packed away,” says Aashna. “They’re designed to be used, loved, and enjoyed daily—gifts that are thoughtful, useful, and deeply personal.”
