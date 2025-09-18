Explore this design-led tableware line that blends Indian creativity with global craftsmanship

Every collection at Rena tells a story. From the sculptural platters to their signature Amalfi monoservers, form always meets function. For Aashna Shah, the creative head, a personal milestone came when she spotted Rena’s tableware at a friend’s wedding at the Taj Hotel in Colaba. “It was a proud reminder of how far we’ve come,” she shares.

The Terrain, Duet, and Harvest collections perfectly embody Rena’s philosophy of storytelling through design. “Each is rooted in nature but made with usability at the core,” explains Aashna. Terrain draws from the rugged wilderness with speckled, hand-painted finishes in moss and ivory. Duet celebrates harmony and contrast with a calming ocean gradient balanced by white glaze. Harvest, meanwhile, pays tribute to the soil and cycles of life, with ash and ivory tones echoing growth and renewal. Though poetic in inspiration, the pieces are stackable, versatile, and durable—crafted for modern kitchens.