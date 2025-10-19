Diwali 2025: 4 Innovative flower decorations that you mustn’t miss this year

One thing that you need to do to keep up with the trend and ensure a safe and eco-friendly Diwali, is get loads of flowers. And once you have those flowers, here’s what you can do with them.

Floral canopy

Suspend your favourite flowers – rose, jasmine, orchids, and marigold – with a transparent thread from the ceiling. It will be like a floral canopy. You can either do a mix and match of different kinds of flowers or go with any one kind depending on colour or theme of your décor. What would make it more beautiful is when you intersperse it with hanging fairy lights. In the evenings, when the main lights are switched off and the fairy lights are glowing, it would give you an ethereal feel and yes, that’s the perfect background for your Diwali photos.

Colour-pop lampshades

You can decorate any small existing lampshade by covering it with pressed or dry flowers. When you light up the lantern, the flowers will give a unique glow-up and cast a beautiful shadow. Another way of going about it taking small paper cups and pasting shredded flower petals all around it. Hang them in a row and place battery-operated fairy lights inside. Always remember whenever you are working on lampshades or lanterns, use shredded flower petals or single layer petals. Placing the whole flower would actually block the light and make the décor heavier and darker.