Diwali 2025: 4 Innovative flower decorations that you mustn’t miss this year

This Diwali think out-of-the–diyas and make flowers your muse. Decorate your house in never before seen ways with bright colours of different flowers lighting up your doorways, ceilings and untouched corners of the house.
Arrange your flowers to decorate your house for Diwali
One thing that you need to do to keep up with the trend and ensure a safe and eco-friendly Diwali, is get loads of flowers. And once you have those flowers, here’s what you can do with them.
Floral canopy
Suspend your favourite flowers – rose, jasmine, orchids, and marigold – with a transparent thread from the ceiling. It will be like a floral canopy. You can either do a mix and match of different kinds of flowers or go with any one kind depending on colour or theme of your décor. What would make it more beautiful is when you intersperse it with hanging fairy lights. In the evenings, when the main lights are switched off and the fairy lights are glowing, it would give you an ethereal feel and yes, that’s the perfect background for your Diwali photos.
Colour-pop lampshades
You can decorate any small existing lampshade by covering it with pressed or dry flowers. When you light up the lantern, the flowers will give a unique glow-up and cast a beautiful shadow. Another way of going about it taking small paper cups and pasting shredded flower petals all around it. Hang them in a row and place battery-operated fairy lights inside. Always remember whenever you are working on lampshades or lanterns, use shredded flower petals or single layer petals. Placing the whole flower would actually block the light and make the décor heavier and darker.
Sensory Curtain
Use real or artificial flower strings and hang them at the entrance of your house, room or balcony. It would almost be like you are replacing the curtains with a floral curtain. But be careful that you do not place any real fire in close proximity to this arrangement. While artificial flowers will give you the look and feel, real ones also act as natural room fresheners. If you are putting up flower curtains, then check out the fabulous poses around it that would make it to your social media feeds.
Remember how Rapunzel’s magic came from a glowing flower? Well, now you can have something similar at your place. Slightly coat flowers or petals in plant-friendly glow paints. You can add glow-in-the-dark strips around the placements so that more area is covered. This would be an innovative kind of décor and your house guests would definitely ask you for the secret. You can either place them in the corners of your room in a rangoli arrangement, except with glowing flowers; or arrange them in a string and place them near staircases, room dividers, or simply use them as props for your Diwali photographs.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.