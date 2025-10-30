Tilfi’s latest showcase transforms Banarasi artistry from silk to sculpted metal

The world of Banaras took on a striking new form — shimmering not in silk, but in metal — at a recent event in the city. Tilfi, the brand synonymous with exquisite Banarasi weaves, unveiled a curated showcase that reimagined what heritage craftsmanship can look like in the modern age.

Tilfi’s display offered a tactile, glimmering dialogue between Banaras’s mythic past and its evolving present

From intricate repoussé wall panels and sculptural furniture to collectible objects that marry form and function, Tilfi’s display offered a tactile, glimmering dialogue between Banaras’s mythic past and its evolving present. The exhibition also marked the debut of Tilfi’s new line of smaller objects inspired by the Shikargah motifs of Banarasi textiles — think leaping tigers, grazing deer, and lush foliage translated from weave into metal.

“A lot of our pieces play on the idea of textiles, introducing fluidity into metal in form,” said Aditi Chand, Co-Founder & CEO of Tilfi Banaras. Hyderabad, she noted, with its deep appreciation for artistry and tradition, felt like a natural fit for Tilfi’s vision. “It’s a city that treasures handloom, heritage, and heirlooms. Our patrons here don’t just admire craft; they live with it,” she said.

For Tilfi, this transition from fabric to metal feels less like a departure and more like a continuation. “Banaras has always been a city of multiple crafts,” Aditi explained, adding, “And repoussé metalwork actually predates the handloom tradition.” Over time, however, its artistic potential had narrowed, often confined to temple ware. With this new line, Tilfi seeks to restore the craft’s creative breadth — infusing it with the same design philosophy that defines their textiles: rigour, mastery, and authenticity.

By reimagining repoussé metalwork through a contemporary lens, Tilfi aims to position Banaras’s craftsmanship on a global stage — not as relics of the past, but as living art for the modern world.

Natural evolution

Tilfi’s foray into metal art began organically during the creation of their flagship store in Banaras. Seeking art that could capture the soul of the city, the team discovered repoussé and were captivated by its depth and heritage. “We learned that this craft is even older than weaving in Banaras,” Aditi recalled. What began as a design detail soon evolved into a passion project — a dedicated line of collectible art that carries the Banarasi spirit into new mediums.

True craftsmanship, Tilfi believes, thrives within a delicate ecosystem, one that depends as much on respect and fair compensation as on creative innovation. “The greatest challenge today lies in the undervaluation of artisans’ time and skill,” Aditi said. Each Tilfi creation, therefore, is built on a commitment to fair wages, ensuring artisans are compensated for their mastery regardless of how a design performs commercially.

Yet the deeper challenge, she noted, is perceptual. “Heritage craft is often seen as something to be supported, not celebrated. We believe it must be repositioned as luxury; an expression of artistry and mastery,” she said. Only then can traditional crafts truly thrive in a contemporary economy.

Redefining innovation

Tilfi’s design ethos is rooted in reverence. “Innovation isn’t about disruption; it’s about continuity with imagination,” Aditi said. The process begins with mastering a craft’s vocabulary and then expanding it with intention.

In textiles, this approach led to the revival of age-old techniques like Rangkat and Jamdani, while introducing new materials such as fine linen and Pashmina. In metal, it has meant translating repoussé into sculptural and functional forms, objects that feel both rooted and relevant.

“Innovation is a dialogue between mastery and imagination, past and present, material and maker,” Aditi reflected, adding, “That dialogue is where authenticity and relevance meet.”

Looking ahead, Tilfi’s vision for the next decade is clear: to carry Banaras’s legacy forward with quiet integrity — continuing to craft heirloom textiles while extending Banarasi craftsmanship into allied forms, from repoussé metalwork to new materials and design languages.

— Story by Reshmi Chakravorty