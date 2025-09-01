Kitchen hacks: Are you cleaning your blender right?

Blender is a frequently used, rather overused item today. From making your morning smoothies to your afternoon curries or evening raitas, a blender is a must everywhere. But regular use of a blender often leads to the item getting dirty, lingering foul smells and a food residue with high chances of fusing with the next dish, thereby turning the flavour sour. Thus, it is important to clean your blender the right way and deep clean it once in a while to not have any unwanted aftertaste and prolong its longevity.
How to clean your blender right?
When it comes to keeping your blender clean and maintaining it for a longer duration, you must clean it thoroughly after every use. Post that, every week or once every two weeks, it needs to be deep cleaned.
After every blend
For a quick clean-up, rinse your blender in warm water. The logic of using warm water is simple. It helps food particles stuck in remote corners of the blender to dissolve in the warm water, which makes it easy to remove itself. But one has to make sure that the water used is warm and not cold. Next, fill half of the blender with warm water and add one or two drops of dishwashing liquid soap. Blend it well on medium speed and rinse it again.
Deep clean it
For deep cleaning first remove all blender parts like the blades, ring, and lid, depending on your model. Most models allow the removal of all parts while some don’t. Soak each part separately in warm water with a drop or two of dishwashing liquid mixed in it. Use a brush with soft bristles to gently rub on the parts and remove any dirt residue. Rinse it well and dry it off by either placing all parts on a water-absorbing towel or air-drying it.
Odour removal hacks
Those who frequently use kitchen hacks are well aware of the ways of removing odour. You can mix vinegar and baking soda into warm water. Let this solution sit in the blender for 10-15 minutes before you rinse it off. Another option is to replace the solution with a lemon water solution which not only cleans but also deodorises.
