Kitchen hacks: Are you cleaning your blender right?

Deep clean it

For deep cleaning first remove all blender parts like the blades, ring, and lid, depending on your model. Most models allow the removal of all parts while some don’t. Soak each part separately in warm water with a drop or two of dishwashing liquid mixed in it. Use a brush with soft bristles to gently rub on the parts and remove any dirt residue. Rinse it well and dry it off by either placing all parts on a water-absorbing towel or air-drying it.

Odour removal hacks

Those who frequently use kitchen hacks are well aware of the ways of removing odour. You can mix vinegar and baking soda into warm water. Let this solution sit in the blender for 10-15 minutes before you rinse it off. Another option is to replace the solution with a lemon water solution which not only cleans but also deodorises.