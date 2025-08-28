How can you organise the under-the-sink situation like a pro?

No matter how small or big the space is under-the-sink, there’s always a way to use it to its maximum potential. So, here's what you need to do to re-arrange it.

Empty the space

The first thing you need to do before arranging the space is to empty it out completely. This gives you an idea of how much space actually exists and what you can do with it. Once you have emptied the place, check the items you absolutely need, make a separate pile of things you don’t need or are past their work dates, and a third pile of things that can be either given away or shifted elsewhere in the house. Take a damp cloth and disinfectant spray and clean the area thoroughly.

Be accurate

Once you have cleaned the space, take a measuring tape and accurately measure the width, breadth and height. Also take note of the pipe lines.

Categorise items

Turn your attention to the pile of things that you absolutely need. From there segregate the items into different heads like cleaning supplies, tools, trash bags, compose bins etc.