How can you organise the under-the-sink situation like a pro?

Modern kitchens always tend to have a small space below the sink which has great potential to be organised properly but often falls prey to neglect. Here are a few ways in which you can maximise the under-the-sink space usage and store all your necessary items properly.
How to arrange under-the-sink and make use of the space?
No matter how small or big the space is under-the-sink, there’s always a way to use it to its maximum potential. So, here's what you need to do to re-arrange it.
Empty the space
The first thing you need to do before arranging the space is to empty it out completely. This gives you an idea of how much space actually exists and what you can do with it. Once you have emptied the place, check the items you absolutely need, make a separate pile of things you don’t need or are past their work dates, and a third pile of things that can be either given away or shifted elsewhere in the house. Take a damp cloth and disinfectant spray and clean the area thoroughly.
Be accurate
Once you have cleaned the space, take a measuring tape and accurately measure the width, breadth and height. Also take note of the pipe lines.
Categorise items
Turn your attention to the pile of things that you absolutely need. From there segregate the items into different heads like cleaning supplies, tools, trash bags, compose bins etc.
Organisers
If you have a space which is vertical then go for a vertical stacking rack. If the space is horizontal then you can make pull out drawers or shelves to align everything side by side.
Labelling is the key
If you have drawers or shelves which are covered then label which category of things are kept in which drawer. This helps in locating the right stuff when you need them the most instead of having to rummage under-the-sink. Also, keep whatever you would need the most and immediately. This could include your composting or dust bins or cleaning supplies and repellent or room sprays which you require all the time.
Keep inspecting the area
Remember under-the-sink means the water pipeline travels through the area, so you must inspect the area once a week at least to note that there are no leaks, damps or damages. If you find the pipe leaking then temporarily move the space contents elsewhere till the problem is solved. Any damages and leaks need to be repaired immediately. Moreover, especially during monsoons, take necessary precautions for fighting dampness.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.