Are you cleaning your microwave oven correctly?

Cleaning your microwave oven is not rocket science. Once you follow the steps, it will naturally get ingrained in your mind and you would follow it the subsequent times. Before you start off with the actual process keep vinegar or lemon, sponge or fibre cloth, dish soap, baking soda and water near you.

Steam cleaning

Many people actually skip this step but it is in fact the base step for cleaning a microwave oven/ Steam cleaning heats up the inside of the microwave and loosens grease and dried food particles, making it easier to wipe them off later. Steam cleaning can be done with both vinegar and lemon. For a vinegar steam take a cup of water, 2 tablespoon of vinegar and microwave it inside on high temperature for 5 minutes. Do not open the door of the oven immediately after the timer stops Let it sit for 2-4 minutes. For lemon steam, do the same but replace vinegar with lemon juice and add a few cut lemon pieces to the bowl as well.

Wiping the interior

Once you have completed the process of steam cleaning, remove the bowl. It might be too hot so use mitten is required. Take a sponge or a fibre cloth and wipe the inside of the microwave oven. If you encounter stubborn stains then dip the sponge/ cloth in a baking soda paste and wipe again. Do not use any metal scrubbers to scrub inside the space. Also, never spray or pour washing liquid directly inside the oven. It might stay put in the hinges and compromise with your food.