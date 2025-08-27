Are you cleaning your microwave oven correctly?

Microwave oven is the one equipment in your kitchen that is used every single day. Whether you use it for simple heating your food, or baking, grilling and experimenting with new recipes, this piece of electronics always comes in handy. But, have you been taking care of it? Microwave ovens like all equipments need to be cleaned regularly. A good wipe on a daily basis works best, but at least once a week it needs to be given a thorough cleaning. Here are some steps that you can follow to get a clean and fresh microwave oven.
Cleaning your microwave oven is not rocket science. Once you follow the steps, it will naturally get ingrained in your mind and you would follow it the subsequent times. Before you start off with the actual process keep vinegar or lemon, sponge or fibre cloth, dish soap, baking soda and water near you.
Steam cleaning
Many people actually skip this step but it is in fact the base step for cleaning a microwave oven/ Steam cleaning heats up the inside of the microwave and loosens grease and dried food particles, making it easier to wipe them off later. Steam cleaning can be done with both vinegar and lemon. For a vinegar steam take a cup of water, 2 tablespoon of vinegar and microwave it inside on high temperature for 5 minutes. Do not open the door of the oven immediately after the timer stops Let it sit for 2-4 minutes. For lemon steam, do the same but replace vinegar with lemon juice and add a few cut lemon pieces to the bowl as well.
Wiping the interior
Once you have completed the process of steam cleaning, remove the bowl. It might be too hot so use mitten is required. Take a sponge or a fibre cloth and wipe the inside of the microwave oven. If you encounter stubborn stains then dip the sponge/ cloth in a baking soda paste and wipe again. Do not use any metal scrubbers to scrub inside the space. Also, never spray or pour washing liquid directly inside the oven. It might stay put in the hinges and compromise with your food.
Turntable cleaning
The turntable in the oven is removable. Gently pull it up and wash it carefully under the sink with soap water. Make sure it is completely dry before placing it back in.
Clean outside
Never use a completely dripping cloth to clean the exterior as that is the part which is connected to the circuits and switches. Take a damp cloth and wipe it gently. Make sure it is dry before using the microwave oven next. If the area is very dirty or greasy, then take a pea-size drop of dish wash on the damp cloth and wipe it.
Deodorise
Since microwave ovens keep on heating various kinds of food or making them, it is evident that at times it may start smelling. Although give it a deep clean will remove most of the concerns, but even then if you want to deodorise it, you can do so by using natural ingredients. Either keep a box of baking soda inside the microwave (switched off) overnight. Or microwave a bowl of coffee grounds for one to two minutes. These act as absorption agents of foul smell, leaving your microwave smelling clean and fresh.
