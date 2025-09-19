Add joy to your home with this new handcrafted Rattan Basket collection for a festive touch

As the holiday season draws closer, and the festive spirit encapsulates us, it’s the perfect time to add cute little elements to your personal space to give it a fresh look. Festivity also ushers in the season of gifting and well, this time, you could choose something as unique as quirky baskets to gift. CINTA, a cool brand by Rupika P Harshwardhan, has just launched their new Rattan Basket Collection. It fits right in with the holiday spirit and festive vibe.
The brand focuses on keeping things simple and on purpose. Their rattan baskets target families looking for presents with a good story behind them, ones that add some joy and coziness to homes and remain timeless. Every single piece gets made by hand, carefully, which shows their real dedication to craft and fresh ideas that make these pieces stand out.
The new collection includes Rattan Apple Basket that brings back that playful old-school feel while working great for storing all sorts of things. Then you have the super cute Rattan Bear Basket, which makes picking up toys into something kids actually enjoy doing. If you want to spark some adventure in little ones, the Helicopter Baskets and Hot Air Balloon Baskets get imaginations going with all those wild ideas and dreams. Oh! and don’t forget the Theo Doll Pram, it has that vintage charm and pairs perfectly with pretend play, letting you and your little ones dive into stories.
“Our baskets aren’t just storage solutions,” says founder Rupika Harshwardhan. “They carry memories, stories, and love, the kind of gifts that become a part of a family’s journey. That’s the heart of our philosophy: weaving joy into everyday spaces.”
They collection encourages fun play and help build those special memories that last. The Rattan Basket Collection is not only a meaningful addition to your space but also makes for a great to gift for your loved ones.
Prices start at INR 3,999.
Available online.
