Global design collaboration elevates steel into collectible art objects

The forms themselves—vegetables, animals, tree stumps—draw from the everyday. José cites the visual and cultural richness of shared meals and hospitality in India as a key influence. By casting these familiar, almost humble objects in polished steel, their identity shifts. “They become both recognisable and unfamiliar at the same time,” he explains.

For Deepika, the collaboration signals not an endpoint but a beginning. “This is very much the start of a larger journey,” she says, one that opens up new possibilities for engaging with global design narratives. José echoes this sentiment, viewing the project as “a first chapter in what could become a longer and more meaningful dialogue.”

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

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