5 easy steps to remove stubborn mud stains from your clothes

When it rains, the women of the family have an extra burden on their shoulders- to remove dirty mud stains from the clothes. It may be while walking back you stepped on a puddle and dirtied your pants or a car threw all the mud-filled water onto your body and didn’t wait to owe you an apology. Naughty children may find the rains the best excuse to sneak out from their homes and play a game of rain football and come back all muddied and needing a bath or unconsciously you may have walked or stepped into something that might have caused the mud to stick to your clothes. Whatever is the reason, removing mud stains are not as hard as you may think.
Here’s what you can do to get rid of muddy stains from your favourite clothes.
Wait it out: The mud needs to dry down first. This might seem strange or odd but trying to forcefully remove wet mud will only spread it to other areas instead of doing just the opposite.
Use a brush: Once the mud is dried, use a dry brush to remove as much as dried dirt as possible. If required, dip the bristles in baking soda and then rub the mud. Lemon juice also works wonders if the base cloth is white in colour. Lemon juice not only helps in removing stains but also helps in maintaining the colour.
Treat the stain: One of the most common mistakes that people do is put the cloth directly onto the washing machine or start washing it manually with a detergent. Ideally, one should pre-treat the stain marks so that they easily wash off when the clothes are rinsed. Dab liquid detergent or a mixture of dish wash and water directly on to the mud patch on the clothes. Let it be for 10-15 minutes and then wash the clothes.
Use cold water: One tends to use warm or hot water for stain removal but that only aggravates the stain. Always use cold water or room temperature water to remove the dirt.
Wash the clothes: Once you have rinsed the dirty patch with cold water, then throw the entire apparel into the washing machine or manually wash it with regular detergent and soap. If you realise over the course of these steps that the stain is quite hard to get rid of, then before wash it normally, soak it in detergent water for half an hour.