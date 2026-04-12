5 easy steps to remove stubborn mud stains from your clothes

Here’s what you can do to get rid of muddy stains from your favourite clothes.

Wait it out: The mud needs to dry down first. This might seem strange or odd but trying to forcefully remove wet mud will only spread it to other areas instead of doing just the opposite.

Use a brush: Once the mud is dried, use a dry brush to remove as much as dried dirt as possible. If required, dip the bristles in baking soda and then rub the mud. Lemon juice also works wonders if the base cloth is white in colour. Lemon juice not only helps in removing stains but also helps in maintaining the colour.

Treat the stain: One of the most common mistakes that people do is put the cloth directly onto the washing machine or start washing it manually with a detergent. Ideally, one should pre-treat the stain marks so that they easily wash off when the clothes are rinsed. Dab liquid detergent or a mixture of dish wash and water directly on to the mud patch on the clothes. Let it be for 10-15 minutes and then wash the clothes.