Plunge pools: What's making them the next big thing?

When you visit luxury resorts, you might have seen small-sized pools with noticeable depths attached to villas or room balconies. These are plunge pools, and they are winning people’s hearts, the world over. To understand the importance of a plunge pool, one needs to rewind and go back to the time when swimming pools started being used for pool parties and then more intimate gatherings or ‘just chilling’ scenes.

But, having a large swimming pool is neither feasible nor ideal in such cases. Thus, for those who prefer to laze around in the waters and not really go for a proper swim, the best option are the plunge pools. With reinvention and experimentation, they are now being used for hydrotherapy, soaking, and more. It can, thus, be called a cross between a pool and a spa experience.

What is making plunge pools the talk of the season?