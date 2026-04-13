Plunge pools: What's making them the next big thing?

When you visit luxury resorts, you might have seen small-sized pools with noticeable depths attached to villas or room balconies. These are plunge pools, and they are winning people’s hearts, the world over. To understand the importance of a plunge pool, one needs to rewind and go back to the time when swimming pools started being used for pool parties and then more intimate gatherings or ‘just chilling’ scenes.
But, having a large swimming pool is neither feasible nor ideal in such cases. Thus, for those who prefer to laze around in the waters and not really go for a proper swim, the best option are the plunge pools. With reinvention and experimentation, they are now being used for hydrotherapy, soaking, and more. It can, thus, be called a cross between a pool and a spa experience.
There are several reasons why the spotlight for aesthetic luxury décor and utility is falling on plunge pools more than anything else.
Compact size: These pools are way smaller than full-sized ones. Moreover, they come in different shapes and sizes. Mostly customised as per the area, they help in elevating your home décor too. Ideal spots for having these installed are rooftops, backyards, a corner of a large bathroom, verandahs, and drawing rooms.
Wellness appeal: As mentioned before, plunge pools are used mostly for relaxation purposes. They are the ideal spaces to unwind. Be it stress relief or muscle recovery, a plunge pool is your destination for that.
Versatility: With accurate temperature control, you can turn it into a cold pool during summers and a hot bath during the winters.
Low maintenance: Apart from having an aesthetic appeal, plunge pools are also more eco-friendly than most other options. They use less water and energy. It requires less cleaning due to a compact area. There are fewer chemicals used. It doesn’t drill a hole in the pocket to install and maintain them.
Thus, if you are looking to shut out the noise from your life and distress in the comforts of your home but feel like you are in a pool, then plunge pools are your go-to options. They are also stylish additions to your home and can make anyone envious of the luxurious look it lends to your space.