A design-led brand reimagines Indian craft for modern living

Founded by Manish Shah, Nimmit works closely with artisan communities across India, reinterpreting traditional techniques into contemporary, everyday objects. What stands out is that the focus is on the process and how these crafts are made relevant for today’s homes and lifestyles. It’s an interesting balance of preserving heritage while quietly evolving it through design, without losing authenticity.
Manish, who is also the creative director of Nimmit, has long been fascinated by Indian crafts and had a desire to rethink how they are experienced and perceived. This led to the creation of the brand.
“We saw an opportunity to move away from viewing craft as purely traditional, and instead position it within a more refined, design-led context. The vision was to create a brand where heritage techniques could exist comfortably within modern lifestyles; not as something occasional, but as part of everyday living,” he shares.
The brand works closely with artisan communities across India, and does a lot of research and on-ground engagement. “We spend time understanding craft clusters, their materials, and processes before initiating any collaboration. Once aligned, the process becomes highly collaborative, involving sampling, prototyping, and continuous dialogue with artisans. We co-create, allowing their expertise to guide the outcome while adapting it to a contemporary context,” explains Manish.
The resulting products feature clean lines, restrained palettes, and functional forms that are very modern in design, yet the craft stand out.
For Manish, the process is as important as the final product. “Every handmade piece reflects time, skill, and a deep understanding of material that are often overlooked in mass production. By bringing attention to how something is made, we’re encouraging a more mindful way of consumption,” he says.
Each piece is entirely handcrafted, resulting in subtle variations. These variations are what customers connect with the most. “ There’s a growing shift towards appreciating individuality over uniformity, and handcrafted details naturally offer that sense of authenticity,” adds Manish.
Prices start at Rs 120. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl