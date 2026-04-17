A design-led brand reimagines Indian craft for modern living

Manish, who is also the creative director of Nimmit, has long been fascinated by Indian crafts and had a desire to rethink how they are experienced and perceived. This led to the creation of the brand.

“We saw an opportunity to move away from viewing craft as purely traditional, and instead position it within a more refined, design-led context. The vision was to create a brand where heritage techniques could exist comfortably within modern lifestyles; not as something occasional, but as part of everyday living,” he shares.